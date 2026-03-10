An Algerian research team has developed a smart water-spray cooling system for PV panels that activates only when temperatures exceed a set threshold, boosting efficiency while minimizing water use in desert conditions. The system raised power output and reduced module temperatures, offering similar efficiency to continuous cooling but with far lower water consumption, pump operation, and costs.A research team from Algeria's Kasdi Merbah University has developed a novel smart water-spray cooling system for PV panels. "The novelty of this research lies in the design of a smart water-spray cooling ...

