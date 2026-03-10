Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
Life4Rent Launches iOS and Android Apps Following EU Trademark Registration

TALLINN, Estonia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life4Rent, a peer-to-peer rental marketplace designed to help people earn from items they already own, has officially launched its mobile apps on iOS and Android following the successful registration of its European Union trademark.

The platform allows users to rent everyday items locally from electronics, tools, and cameras to fashion, vehicles, and equipment turning unused belongings into income while giving others affordable access to products they need temporarily.

Instead of buying items that may only be used once or twice, Life4Rent connects people within the same city so they can share resources more efficiently.

The company believes this approach reflects a growing shift across Europe toward access over ownership, where consumers prefer flexible access to products rather than permanent purchases.

"Most people already own things that others need," a Life4Rent spokesperson said. "Life4Rent simply makes it possible for those items to generate value instead of sitting unused."

With the launch of its mobile applications, the company aims to make peer-to-peer rentals easier and more accessible, allowing users to list items, discover rentals nearby, and communicate directly through the app.

The launch also coincides with the expansion of the sharing economy across Europe, where digital platforms are increasingly helping communities reduce waste, promote sustainability, and unlock new income opportunities.

Life4Rent is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Life4Rent

Life4Rent is a peer-to-peer rental marketplace that enables individuals to rent everyday items locally and earn money from things they already own.

Website:
https://life4rent.com



Contact: marketing@life4rent.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
