COSMOS Alpha, MasterFrame 360 Panorama, Custom GPU Fan Cooling Kit, and MasterFan A120 Recognized for Outstanding Product Design

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced that four of its products have received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, one of the world's most respected design honors presented annually by iF Design in Hamburg, Germany.

Cooler Master's winning iF designs: MasterFan A120, MasterFrame 360 Panorama, COSMOS Alpha and Custom GPU Fan Cooling Kit.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in product design, innovation, and user experience. For Cooler Master, the recognition highlights a design philosophy that combines engineering performance with builder-focused creativity.

The award-winning products include the COSMOS Alpha, MasterFrame 360 Panorama, Custom GPU Fan Cooling Kit, and MasterFan A120, each representing a different dimension of Cooler Master's design approach, from modular chassis architecture to advanced thermal engineering.

"Receiving four iF Design Awards in a single year is an extraordinary recognition of what our teams have achieved," said Matteo Stracciari, General Manager at Cooler Master. "Each of these products was created to give PC builders more freedom to design systems that reflect their performance needs and personal style. Being recognized by the iF jury alongside some of the world's most innovative companies is an important validation of that vision."

Award-Winning Products

COSMOS Alpha

The latest evolution of Cooler Master's flagship COSMOS series, the COSMOS Alpha is built on the company's FreeForm 2.0 modular platform. Designed for enthusiast-grade systems, the full-tower chassis combines premium materials, flexible internal architecture, and advanced airflow customization to support complex builds.

MasterFrame 360 Panorama

The MasterFrame 360 Panorama reimagines the PC case as both a high-performance chassis and a visual display platform. The open-frame mid-tower design features three-sided panoramic tempered glass and a dedicated display stage for collectibles, combining expressive system design with high-capacity cooling for modern hardware configurations.

Custom GPU Fan Cooling Kit

The Custom GPU Fan Cooling Kit introduces a new approach to aftermarket GPU cooling. Using Cooler Master's Mobius fan technology, the retrofit solution allows builders to upgrade airflow and reduce noise without replacing the entire GPU cooler or using a custom liquid loop.

MasterFan A120

The MasterFan A120 reflects Cooler Master's continued focus on thermal innovation. Designed for case ventilation and radiator cooling, the fan combines optimized blade geometry, quiet operation, and integrated ARGB lighting in a refined, high-efficiency design.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, receiving nearly 11,000 entries each year from companies in more than 70 countries. Winners are selected by an international jury of independent design experts who evaluate submissions based on idea, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability.

This recognition adds to Cooler Master's growing record of international design awards and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to thoughtful product design and engineering innovation.

About Cooler Master:

Since 1992, Cooler Master has pushed the boundaries of what PC hardware can be and what it can mean to the people who build with it. From introducing the world's first aluminum PC case to developing innovative thermal technologies, the company has built a reputation for challenging conventions and advancing system performance. Driven by engineering excellence and a passion for customization, Cooler Master supports a global community of builders, gamers, and creators who use technology as a platform for performance, creativity, and personal expression. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Discord and Facebook.

