Lisbon, Portugal - March 10, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Sorathia Investments , a global firm specializing in hospitality, real estate, and early-stage ventures, has completed the acquisition of the building adjacent to MeraPrime Gold Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, according to the company. The purchase strengthens the company's hospitality presence in the city's historic center, with plans to develop new upscale suites under the MeraPrime brand. According to Umar Abdul Shakoor Sorathia, CEO and Chairman of Sorathia Investments, the expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to its hospitality operations in key European markets. "This investment supports our strategy to grow responsibly within Lisbon's historic and cultural district," Sorathia said. Strengthening Hospitality in Lisbon Located on Rua Áurea near Commerce Square (Praça do Comércio), MeraPrime Gold Hotel features 38 guest rooms and offers a blend of Portuguese-inspired design and modern comfort. The property caters to travelers seeking authentic, culturally influenced stays in the heart of Lisbon, whether visiting for business or leisure. The hotel includes contemporary amenities such as 24-hour concierge service, high-speed Wi-Fi, and an on-site restaurant, Allow - License to Snack, which serves Halal-certified Portuguese cuisine. Its central location provides convenient walking access to key cultural landmarks, business districts, and waterfront areas. Expanding in a Growing Tourism Market Lisbon continues to rank among Europe's most visited destinations, supported by strong growth in upscale and luxury accommodation demand in recent years. The acquisition positions MeraPrime Gold Hotel to meet this growing demand and enhances its competitive offering among established brands within the city's hospitality market. Sorathia Investments plans to use the new site to expand its accommodation offerings and strengthen its service capabilities, according to the company. It intends to maintain its focus on local engagement, sustainable operations, and staff development as part of its growth approach. A Strategic and Sustainable Approach Founded in 1991, Sorathia Investments operates across manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and travel services, with operations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, according to the company. Its expansion in Lisbon aligns with the company's philosophy of disciplined, community-centered investments that encourage long-term tourism development. The specific project timeline and investment figures for the new property have not been disclosed, according to Sorathia Investments. However, the development complements its broader objective to combine cultural authenticity with modern hospitality while diversifying its real estate holdings in strategic European locations. About Sorathia Investments Established in 1991, Sorathia Investments operates internationally across manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and travel services sectors, with operations in Mozambique, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the company. Its hospitality division includes MeraPrime Gold Hotel, a key part of its European portfolio. Contact Information Brand: Sorathia Investments Contact: Umar Sorathia Email: contact@sorathiainvestments.com Website: https://sorathiainvestments.com 10/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

