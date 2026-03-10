South Carolina regulators and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are investigating Silfab Solar's Fort Mill manufacturing plant after releases of potassium hydroxide and hydrofluoric acid within the same week. USA Silfab Solar's $150 million factory in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has been ordered to cease all manufacturing operations, just weeks after a York County Circuit Court dismissed a zoning challenge against its facility. The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), in coordination with the EPA, has launched a comprehensive investigation following two chemical ...

