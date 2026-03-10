Global franchise network unlocks specialist delivery capabilities through TEG platform integration

InXpress, a specialist in international and complex logistics solutions, hasreached akey milestone aftercompleting over 100,000 specialist delivery loadsthrough its strategic partnership with TEG, the leading fintech-enabled platform serving transport and logistics, as e-commerce growth reshapes customer expectations.

For InXpress, this challenge became critical as rapid global e-commerce growth fundamentally changed customer expectations driving demand for same-day delivery, white glove services, and bespoke urgent shipments that traditional franchise networks couldn't provide.

"We were at risk of losing customers who needed same-day delivery, white glove handling, or urgent shipments that our network couldn't provide," said Jon White, Chief Commercial Officer EMEA at InXpress. "This partnership combines our customer relationships and local presence with TEG's carrier network and technology. Together, we're enabling same-day, white-glove and urgent services."

Through TEG's end-to-end platform, InXpress franchisees across 450 offices in 14 countries gained seamless access to specialist carrier networks without building new infrastructure, enabling them to compete for business previously beyond their reach. The integration provides franchisees with improved service reliability, real-time tracking, and data-driven performance benchmarking.

Through the platform, InXpress franchisees have won contracts with e-commerce businesses and retailers demanding premium services. "The scale InXpress has achieved shows how the right platform gives distributed networks the same capabilities as centralised operations without the infrastructure costs. Technology removes barriers to scale enabling distributed networks to compete at any scale without capital investment," addedSam Wilkinson, Chief Revenue Officer at TEG

InXpress is now targeting 1,000 franchise locations in key markets as it capitalises on the e-commerce boom, supported by TEG as it accelerates plans to scale operations through 2030.

About TEG

TEG is the leading fintech-enabled platform serving transport and logistics. It simplifies transport sourcing, optimises operations and accelerates payments all in one place.

With a network of over 10,000 logistics businesses, TEG manages 3 million loads annually with £600 million in gross transaction value. Major brands including Dachser, Kinaxia, Ziegler and TVS trust the platform for enterprise transport execution.

Businesses can unlock a hybrid network of existing and on-demand transport carriers, gain real-time visibility, support sustainability goals with data insights, and simplify payments using its revolutionary SmartPay system.

Founded by entrepreneur Lyall Cresswell, TEG has grown into a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions addressing logistics challenges. These include TEG Carrier Compliance, TEG Carrier Sourcing, TEG Transport Execution and TEG Freight Audit. TEG technology also powers the TEG sub-brands Courier Exchange and Haulage Exchange.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the transportation and logistics industry with a network of almost 500 franchisees across 14 different countries, provides SMEs with unrivalled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software.

Due to the company's size and its global connection to more than 50 trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized businesses. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies.

The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and freight. InXpress was founded in the UK in 1999. To learn more about InXpress visit www.inxpress.com.

