Platform delivers 10x reduction in investigation time, down to 3 minutes

Partech and Forgepoint Capital International lead funding round as global enterprises push beyond alert investigation

Funding accelerates development of company's autonomous AI SOC platform, helping SOCs leverage insights from alert investigations for measurable security posture improvement

Qevlar AI, a leader in AI for transforming security operations centers (SOCs), has raised $30 million in funding for its autonomous AI SOC platform. The funding will be used to turn alert investigations into security insights that help SOC teams strengthen their overall security posture.

The round was jointly led by Partech and Forgepoint Capital International, with participation from EQT Ventures. It follows a period of major growth for the company, which has seen it acquire a global base of customers including both large enterprises such as Mercedes-Benz and Sodexo, and leading global managed security service providers (MSSP) including Orange Cyberdefense, ECI and Atos, and significantly expand its geographical footprint.

Moving SOC teams from reactive mode to proactive defense

SOC teams are overwhelmed by the volume of threat alerts they must manage. A Forrester analysis found that just three attack scenarios can trigger thousands of alerts, and Gartner estimates that 70% of threat detection and response cycle time is spent in the triage and investigation phases. Without a corresponding rise in resources, SOC teams are facing a growing capacity gap.

Qevlar AI's market-leading platform automates the investigation process, taking on tasks such as data enrichment, identifying alert patterns, and reporting. Analysts are therefore free to move away from reactive work and focus on strategic, proactive tasks, such as threat hunting, incident response planning and improving security postures.

As a result, global Fortune 500 enterprises and leading MSSPs implementing Qevlar AI's platform have experienced:

10x reduction in investigation time, down to 3 minutes

100% of alerts investigated with full depth and context

24/7 non-stop investigation

Zero compromise on quality while handling growing alert volumes

The latest funding round will help the Qevlar platform continue to move beyond alert investigations; teams will be able to entrust investigations to its autonomous AI platform, and then use those investigations to generate insights into the underlying security issues. The company says this unique intelligence helps SOC teams identify what the root problems are and take rapid remedial action. This reduces the number of alerts over time and improves the companies' overall security posture.

Abdelhalim Elmouadan, Head of Global Operational Security, Sodexo, said: "The business case was easy to validate due to the immediate ROI. We not only reduced operational costs significantly but also improved our operational security efficiency and excellence."

Frederic Zink, Managing Director, France at Orange Cyberdefense, said: "We can now detect threats more quickly and accurately, while focusing our analysts' expertise on the most complex and critical incidents."

Ahmed Achchak, Qevlar AI Co-Founder and CEO, said: "Today, most SOCs measure success by how many alerts they tackle and how quickly they are resolved. But this is a firefighting approach that tells you nothing about your security posture. The only way to understand that is by being able to identify patterns in the trends, and that requires a completely new approach. We're moving from autonomous alert investigations to an intelligent AI SOC platform that uncovers insights that transform how teams not only deal with alerts, but stop them from recurring. We're putting out the fire and finding out what started it to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Forgepoint Capital International led the previous funding round in the company in 2025. Damien Henault, Managing Director Partner at the firm, said: "We have been impressed by Qevlar AI's momentum over the last twelve months. It has seen exceptional commercial traction with both Fortune 500 enterprises and leading MSSPs, with its customer base expanding globally. It makes perfect sense for us to increase our backing as it evolves its offering from alerts investigation to a complete end-to-end next-generation AI SOC insights platform, extending all the way from Level 1 investigation to Level 2 enhanced detection and Level 3 remediation."

Reza Malekzadeh, General Partner at Partech, said: "Qevlar AI stands out as a company with the potential to be genuinely transformative; rather than just allow SOCs to process alerts faster, it is giving them the power to tackle the underlying issues. The company's success to date highlights just how much the market needs this approach."

About Qevlar AI

Qevlar AI provides an agentic AI Security Operations Center platform that automates and deepens security investigations. By autonomously enriching, correlating, and investigating security signals, the platform expands security team capacity while reducing incident response times and improving overall defense posture. Leading Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Fortune 500 enterprises rely on Qevlar AI to identify real threats across thousands of siloed signals, enhance investigation consistency, and strengthen operational resilience. Founded in 2023 and backed by leading global investors, Qevlar AI helps SOCs to turn investigation work into lasting security intelligence. For more information, follow Qevlar AI on LinkedIn.

About Partech

Partech is a global tech investment firm headquartered in Paris, with offices in Berlin, Dakar, Lagos, Dubai, Nairobi, and San Francisco. We are a team made up of independent thinkers. We are unconstrained by hype, trend or fixed ways of working. We believe in the power of alliance in action, working together and side-by-side with the founders we back, in the shared pursuit of success. We bring together capital, operational experience and strategic support for the entrepreneurs we back from seed through to growth stage. Born in San Francisco 40 years ago, Partech today manages close to €3 billion in assets for a current portfolio of 220 companies in 40 countries across four continents. For more information, follow Partech on LinkedIn.

About Forgepoint Capital

Forgepoint Capital is a leading venture capital firm that partners with transformative cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure software companies protecting the digital future. With the largest sector focused investment team, over $1 billion in AUM, and an active portfolio of more than 40 companies, the firm brings over 100 years of collective company-building expertise and its global Advisory Council of more than 100 industry leaders to support exceptional entrepreneurs advancing innovation globally. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and London with a presence in Madrid and Paris, Forgepoint is proud to help category-defining companies reach their market potential. For more information, follow Forgepoint on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310058427/en/

Contacts:

For Media Enquires:

YourStory PR for Forgepoint Capital

ForgepointCapital@yourstorypr.com

+44(0)7867488769