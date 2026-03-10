Expereo, the world-leading Managed Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the appointment of Kevin Brown as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reinforcing the company's focus on operational integration, efficiency, and scaling its customer and supplier-facing functions globally.

Brown will assume overall accountability for operational strategy, transformation delivery, and performance across all customer and supplier-facing functions, while working in close partnership with the Digital Office, to deliver on our digital transformation. He brings extensive global operational leadership experience across Telco, Cybersecurity, and SaaS, most recently serving as Global COO of NCC Group, where he built and scaled operating models to drive customer experience, efficiency, and growth. Earlier in his career, Brown led the cybersecurity business at BT, establishing a strong track record of transforming operations into engines of value creation at scale.

Kevin Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Expereo, says: "I'm joining Expereo because it sits at the center of one of today's most critical business needs secure, resilient global connectivity. The opportunity to help scale a high-ambition business and deliver real-world impact was one I couldn't ignore. I look forward to working with the team to drive operational excellence, accelerate transformation, and strengthen the customer experience across all functions.

"Kevin brings deep operational expertise and a proven record of transforming complex businesses at scale," said Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo. "As we continue to evolve our customer and supplier-facing functions, his leadership will create a single point of executive ownership, enabling faster decision-making, clearer operational integration, and stronger execution across the business. Kevin's appointment is a key milestone in our next phase of growth and operational evolution

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

