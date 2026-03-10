Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of its range of Quectel Pi series of single-board computers (SBCs), designed for a broad range of industrial use cases. The portfolio currently includes three compact development platforms the Quectel Pi M1, L1, and H1 boards engineered for low power consumption, cost efficiency, and full-stack software support. Designed to accelerate prototyping and product development, they are well suited for embedded applications, IoT solutions, robotics projects, and edge computing deployments.

"We're delighted to launch the affordable, versatile, open source Quectel Pi series of SBCs to help developers of real IoT projects in areas such as home automation, robotics, sensors and edge computing to achieve their goals," says Zjelko Maric, Product Development Manager, EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "It is important to stress that these boards are for industrial use cases, not just the educational sector. We look forward to supporting the developer community at all levels with these highly capable new Quectel Pi boards."

SBCs are a complete computer on a single printed circuit board (PCB) and comprise the CPU, GPU, memory storage and I/O ports. Versatility is assured thanks to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE and Ethernet connectivity options and general-purpose input/output pins to support I2C, SPI and UART interfaces. In addition to powerful CPU and GPU capabilities, support for LTE in the Quectel Pi M1 and L1 boards brings new connectivity capabilities to this sector of the market, and the Quectel H1 Pi board opens up edge computing performance for developers including industrial and commercial developers, educators and students, prosumer and home users, tech enthusiasts and developers, and hobbyists and makers.

With dimensions of 68.70mm x 108.94mm x 23.00mm, the Quectel Pi H1 is powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor and offers numerous interfaces, 8GB LPDDR4x and 128GB UFS memory, an Adreno 643 GPU and options to select the Linux, Debian or Ubuntu operating systems. The SBC also supports 2.4GHZ and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and gigabit ethernet connectivity.

Also included in the range is the Quectel Pi M1 and L1 boards, both offering LTE Cat 4 connectivity to users. The Pi M1 product is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 processor and has dimensions of 56mm x 85mm x 23mm. A wide range of interfaces make this board highly compatible with the Raspberry Pi and the needs of that community of developers. This SBC also offers Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.0 and gigabit ethernet as well as LTE Cat 4 and the option of GNSS connectivity. The Quectel Pi M1 also offers 4GB LPDDR4x and 64GB eMMC memory and the option of Linux, Android or Ubuntu operating systems.

The Quectel Pi L1 board features a 64-bit ARM quad-core Qualcomm QCM2290 processor alongside a rich set of interfaces, a 64-bit Adreno 702 GPU and offering 2 GB LPDDR4X* 32 GB eMMC memory. With dimensions of 56mm x 85mm x 21.66mm, this SBC offers easy compatibility with the Raspberry Pi and offers two SIM interfaces. The Quectel Pi L1 board offers LTE Cat 4, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and the option of GNSS connectivity. Both the M1 and L1 boards are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing development board ecosystems, enabling straightforward adoption and compatibility with widely used hardware platforms.

