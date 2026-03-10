Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Showcases SolarVault 3 Series at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in clean energy solutions, will make its first appearance at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, taking place from 10-12 March at Expo Greater Amsterdam. At Booth J6, the company will unveil its latest plug-in solar storage system, the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series, to the Dutch market.

Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026

As one of Europe's leading trade fairs for solar and smart energy, the event underscores Jackery's growing presence in the Netherlands and its focus on residential plug-in home battery and solar storage solutions.

"Solar Solutions Amsterdam is a key meeting point for the Dutch solar industry," said Jeff Shen, Head of Sales at Jackery Europe. "The Netherlands is experiencing strong growth in the plug-in home battery and solar storage segment. With the SolarVault 3 Series, we are introducing a practical and scalable solution designed to meet this rising demand and provide households with greater energy flexibility."

Introducing the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series

The SolarVault 3 Series, led by the SolarVault 3 Pro, supports up to 4000 W PV input with four independent MPPTs and offers expandable storage from 2.52 kWh to 15.12 kWh. The Pro model delivers 1200W on-grid output, up to 2300 W bypass power, and seamless switchover to battery supply in under 20 milliseconds during outages.

For higher energy demand, the SolarVault 3 Pro Max increases performance with 2500 W on-grid output and up to 3680W bypass power, making it suitable for households running multiple high-load appliances.

The SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC is particularly relevant for the Netherlands as net metering is set to phase out in 2027. With 2500 W AC coupling, it integrates with existing PV systems to store surplus solar energy or low-cost off-peak electricity, automatically discharging when prices rise or demand increases.

Powered by AI-driven energy management, the series optimises charging and discharging based on real-time generation, household demand, and electricity tariffs. Integrated safety features, including terminal temperature monitoring and aerosol fire suppression, ensure reliable operation. The all-in-one, plug-and-play design further supports straightforward installation and intuitive everyday use.

Visit Jackery at Solar Solutions Amsterdam

Jackery invites visitors to Booth J6 at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026 to discover the SolarVault 3 Series and meet the team. Further details are available on Jackery's official Dutch website.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926070/Jackery_Amsterdam.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/5836181/Jackery.jpg

Jackery - Sustainable Power for Your Life (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-showcases-solarvault-3-series-at-solar-solutions-amsterdam-2026-302705165.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.