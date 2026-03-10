Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
10.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
Jackery Presents SolarVault 3 Series Plug-and-Play Solar Storage System at Open Energies 2026 in France

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in solar energy solutions, will make its debut at Open Energies 2026 in Lyon, taking place on March 10-11, 2026, with the official launch of the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series in the French market at Hall 6.2, Booth A06. Presented at one of France's leading exhibitions for intelligent and renewable energy, the SolarVault 3 Series underscores Jackery's commitment to advancing plug-and-play solar storage systems, self-consumption, and smart residential energy solutions, particularly for urban and apartment-based households.

Jackery at Open Energies Lyon 2026

"France is a key market for plug-and-play solar and distributed energy systems," said Jeff Shen, Head of Sales at Jackery Europe. "Open Energies provides the ideal platform to introduce the SolarVault 3 Series to the French market for the first time. With this launch, we aim to enable households to generate, store, and manage their own solar energy more efficiently."

Introducing the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series

The Jackery SolarVault 3 Series, led by the SolarVault 3 Pro Max, is a plug-and-play solar storage system designed for modern European homes. Engineered to maximise solar self-consumption, SolarVault 3 Pro Max supports up to 4000W of PV input and features four independent MPPT trackers, ensuring optimal energy generation even when solar panels face different directions or experience partial shading.

SolarVault 3 Pro Max also supports 2500W AC coupling, enabling quick upgrades of existing solar installations. It is compatible with most solar panels and microinverters on the market, offering maximum flexibility for system expansion.

With a stable 2500W on-grid output, the system reliably supports everyday household appliances as well as higher-load devices. In blackouts, it automatically switches to battery power in less than 20 milliseconds, delivering uninterrupted backup energy. The system offers scalable storage from 2.52kWh up to 15.12kWh, enabling excess solar energy generated during the day to be stored and used after sunset.

Combined with AI-powered energy management, advanced safety mechanisms, and compliance with European standards, the SolarVault 3 Series delivers a practical, flexible, and low-threshold solar storage solution - without complex installation or permanent modification.

Visit Jackery at Open Energies

Jackery invites visitors and media to visit Hall 6.2, Booth A06 at Open Energies 2026 in Lyon to experience the SolarVault 3 Series firsthand. Learn more at the official Jackery website.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927016/Jackery_Open_Energies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/5838317/Jackery.jpg

Jackery - Sustainable Power for Your Life (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-presents-solarvault-3-series-plug-and-play-solar-storage-system-at-open-energies-2026-in-france-302705346.html

