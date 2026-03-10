Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Expands Access to Trusted Regulatory Intelligence Within Claude

Advancing Clarivate strategy to extend proprietary intelligence into enterprise AI ecosystems

Bringing Clarivate domain-specific regulatory insights into Claude to support life sciences workflows

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced they will integrate Clarivate's proprietary regulatory intelligence with Claude's AI reasoning capabilities. The collaboration gives biopharma, biotech, medtech and clinical research organizations intelligent, context-aware access to authoritative regulatory data within the AI workflows they already use.

Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence (CRI) data and insights will be integrated into Anthropic's Claude through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). This MCP-enabled connection embeds authoritative regulatory content directly into customer workflows- combining Claude's natural language understanding and reasoning with Clarivate's industry-validated sources to deliver accurate, referenced answers that support faster, more confident regulatory decision-making.

The new CRI MCP provides regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and life sciences teams with direct access to Clarivate regulatory intelligence, delivering accurate, referenced answers grounded in industry-validated sources. The CRI MCP is available to customers of Clarivate CRI and Claude.

Through this integration, Clarivate is extending its regulatory intelligence into the AI environments customers already use, expanding the ecosystems that inform critical decisions. With this connection to Claude, customers can build agents that combine CRI with internal data and approved external sources, enabling regulatory intelligence to work alongside internal data to monitor changes and support decision-making.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "This advances our strategy to extend Clarivate intelligence into AI ecosystems where critical decisions are made. By bringing Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence into Claude, we are expanding the reach of our trusted regulatory insights. This enables Clarivate life sciences customers to access authoritative content within their AI workflows and make more informed decisions that help bring safer, more effective therapies to patients."

Building on the recent launch of the CRI AI Assistant, the integration expands anticipatory intelligence and intelligent automation across regulatory workflows. To learn more about Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, visit: Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence.

