Embedder v0.3.1 nominated for embedded award 2026 as AI firmware platform moves into production

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Embedded World, Embedder announced that its AI-powered firmware engineering platform has been nominated for the prestigious embedded award 2026 in the Startup category. Coinciding with the nomination, the company is demonstrating the enterprise capabilities of its v0.3.1 AI firmware engineering platform, marking the transition of the tool from a disruptive innovation to a mature, production-validated solution.

Modern firmware development is often hindered by searching and synthesizing information. Engineers frequently spend more time navigating reference manuals, register maps, and errata, than writing functional code. While general AI tools, such as ChatGPT, have been used to assist in coding, their lack of specific hardware knowledge results in "hallucinations" - generating code that looks plausible but fails to run on target silicon.

Embedder solves this problem by grounding its AI agents with the technical specifications of the hardware, ensuring code is verified against the silicon before reaching production.

Firmware Code Generation and Verification Against Target Silicon.

Rather than relying on broad web data or manual file attachments, Embedder's proprietary Hardware Catalog uses pre-computed, rolling indexes of technical specifications. Documentation is treated like RAM, allowing AI agents to query specific peripheral data, memory constraints and more, in real time. This ensures that reasoning is based on actual chip specifications.

Embedder features automated verification, as firmware correctness cannot be determined by syntax alone. Unlike general-purpose coding assistants, Embedder's agents can compile, flash, and execute tests directly on target hardware or perform Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) / Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) tests. This process is supported by a multi-port serial monitor, introduced in v0.3.1, that feeds execution logs back to the agent for debugging and root cause analysis (RCA).

"Our vision is to bring modern, capable tooling into an archaic stack," said Ethan Gibbs, CEO of Embedder. "The innovation phase is behind us. v0.3.1 is a mature, validated environment. We're empowering professional engineers at startups and enterprises to safely handle their IP and deploy code that works."

Accelerating Enterprise Workflows Designed as a tool for professional embedded engineers, Embedder respects existing directory structures and coding conventions, operating as a terminal application that can be integrated with existing toolchains. The platform currently provides support for industry-leading ecosystems, including STMicroelectronics, Espressif, Nordic, NXP, Infineon and more.

Experience Embedder at Embedded World

Embedder v0.3.1 is available now for deployment via their website. Attendees at Embedded World 2026 can also visit Embedder at Hall 2, Booth 2-412b to see the platform's capabilities demonstrated on various hardware ecosystems.

About Embedder

Embedder is an AI firmware platform built for embedded systems. Embedder grounds AI with hardware-specific documentation and provides a closed-loop verification. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Embedder enables engineering teams to reduce the many hours lost to documentation synthesis and debugging. For more information, visit www.embedder.com .

