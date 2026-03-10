Renk Group AG: Anja Mänz-Siebje, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title First name Anja Last name Mänz-Siebje

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 54.38 EUR 29,909.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 54.38 EUR 29,909.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

09.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA

