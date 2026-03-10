Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renk Group AG: Anja Mänz-Siebje, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
10. Mar 2026 / 08:55 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Anja
Last name Mänz-Siebje

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
54.38 EUR 29,909.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
54.38 EUR 29,909.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

09.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
