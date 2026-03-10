Anzeige
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
10.03.2026 09:30 Uhr
XCMG Excavator: Designed for Real-World Applications: XCMG Debuts Excavator Lineup for North America at CONEXPO 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator presented ten excavator models at CONEXPO 2026, one of the world's largest construction equipment trade shows that opened on March 3, highlighting machines and construction solutions developed specifically for the North American market.

XCMG Excavator at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Full-Line Excavator Display Highlights Jobsite Versatility

Throughout the opening day, XCMG's excavator display attracted steady interest from contractors, dealers, and equipment specialists evaluating machines for a range of jobsite applications. Among them was a Texas-based contractor assessing equipment for landscaping, agricultural work, and light municipal projects, who noted the maneuverability of the compact and mini excavators in confined spaces and their compatibility with a variety of attachments.

During an on-site demonstration, the machine transitioned quickly from a standard bucket to a cleaning bucket and then to a mulching attachment, illustrating the machine's versatility for multi-purpose field operations. After observing the demonstration, the contractor commented, "This is what I'm looking for."

By emphasizing multi-function capability and job-specific adaptability, XCMG's excavator lineup is engineered to help contractors improve productivity while reducing total cost of ownership across a wide range of construction and land-management applications.

Pro Series Excavators Debut for North American Market

A key highlight of XCMG's exhibition was the introduction of two new Pro Series excavators: the XE27U PRO and the XE45U PRO. The XE27U PRO features an upgraded powertrain and faster travel speeds, providing precise control and improved operator comfort while maintaining maneuverability on confined job sites. The XE45U PRO delivers strong breakout force and rapid hydraulic response, supported by a reinforced and widened undercarriage designed to improve stability, attachment compatibility, and backfilling efficiency.

Both models secured orders from established North American dealers on the first day of the show, reflecting strong demand for equipment suited to local operating conditions. One customer remarked, "We weren't just waiting for a machine; we were waiting for a partner who understands the North American market."

ICS2.0 Intelligent Control System: Innovation Never Stops

XCMG is developing its next-generation ICS2.0 intelligent control system, which incorporates upgraded AI-driven control algorithms to support precision functions including automated trenching, grading assistance, and controlled breaking operations. The system also includes multiple operational modes designed to simplify workflows and support consistent jobsite performance.

Among the machines presented, the XE355UCR excavator features eight intelligent auxiliary functions, including open-ditch grading assist, intelligent weighing, electronic geofencing, and tip-over warning, helping operators improve measurement accuracy, operational efficiency, and jobsite safety. These technologies address practical operational challenges faced by contractors working in complex field environments.

Through continued product development and closer alignment with regional market needs, XCMG Excavator is expanding its presence in the North American construction equipment sector. As contractors increasingly adopt advanced and intelligent equipment solutions, the company continues to collaborate with dealers and partners worldwide to support long-term customer success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930206/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/designed-for-real-world-applications-xcmg-debuts-excavator-lineup-for-north-america-at-conexpo-2026-302709216.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
