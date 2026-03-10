DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2549371 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 420458 EQS News ID: 2288454 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

