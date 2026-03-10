DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc (AEME LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.1012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40210377 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 420467 EQS News ID: 2288474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2288474&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)