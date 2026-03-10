DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAL LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.7664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38451291 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN LEI Code: 213800X25VEVKDSCYO57 Sequence No.: 420613 EQS News ID: 2288778 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)