DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.0405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1899895 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN LEI Code: 549300DK7FKWK3HAW576 Sequence No.: 420628 EQS News ID: 2288808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 10, 2026 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)