Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.9839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61470299 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 420630 EQS News ID: 2288812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 10, 2026 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)