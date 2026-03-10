Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", with an effective date of November 30, 2025 (the "Treaty Creek Technical Report"). The Treaty Creek Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

The Treaty Creek Technical Report was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. of Burnaby BC and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors Inc. of Vancouver, BC, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Qualified Persons

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

