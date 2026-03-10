Bregal Sphere, part of Bregal Investments, today announced a strategic partnership with Imperative, providing financing to accelerate the development of its global pipeline of high-quality ecosystem restoration projects.

As a leading institutional natural capital investor, Bregal Sphere partners with best-in-class developers to deliver large-scale carbon removal projects that generate meaningful impacts for nature, climate, and local communities alongside financial returns. Imperative's mission is todesign, develop, and operate large-scalenext-generationecosystem restoration projects globally, leveraging infrastructure-grade operational expertise and technology an approach that aligns closely with Bregal Sphere's strategy focused on long-term partnerships that deliver quality and replicability.

Imperative's flagship ecosystem restoration project, Beka Emva, aims to restore the degraded subtropical thicket biome in South Africa using the pioneer species Portulacaria afra (spekboom). In addition to this project, Imperative has an expansive global pipeline of large-scale reforestation and mangrove restoration projects spanning Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

As part of the agreement, Bregal Sphere receives a right of first refusal to deploy up to $500 million across Imperative's future projects, with the intention of making its first project commitment within the first half of this year. This incremental $500 million takes Imperative's project funding framework arrangements to $1.25 billion of capital earmarked for deployment into Imperative's projects.

Agustin Silvani, Managing Partner, Bregal Sphere, commented, "This partnership reflects our conviction that high-integrity, landscape-scale restoration can deliver meaningful environmental impact alongside long-term value. Imperative's operational expertise and disciplined approach make them a strong partner for Bregal Sphere as we scale investment into nature restoration globally."

Scobie Mackay, CEO, Imperative, added, "Bregal Sphere brings mission-aligned, long-term capital, deep institutional experience, and market-leading impact thinking that directly supports our ambition to build a global portfolio of best-in-class, large-scale ecosystem restoration projects. Their partnership strengthens our ability to accelerate the execution of our pipeline and further realize the scale and impact potential of Beka Emva and our other projects."

Bregal Sphere was advised by Latham Watkins LLP and Alvarez Marsal.

About Bregal Sphere

Bregal Sphere is an impact investing platform launched by Bregal Investments, a global investment platform that partners with and builds exceptional private markets teams. Bregal provides capital, expertise, and infrastructure across the manager's life cycle from incubation and seeding to primaries, co-investments, and secondaries. Bregal Sphere invests targeted capital with the intention of generating positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial returns. For more information about Bregal Sphere, visit www.bregalsphere.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Imperative

Imperative, the Nature Infrastructure Company, is developing next-gen carbon projects focused on large-scale positive environmental, biodiversity, and social impacts. The company's mission is to design, develop, and operate, at scale, the best ecosystem restoration and management projects in the world and to optimize those projects using technology. Imperative firmly believes in the use of the international carbon markets to drive a just climate transition, with projects designed to create not only large-scale climate and biodiversity impacts, but transformative benefit-sharing outcomes for local communities. For more information about Imperative, visit www.imperativeinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

