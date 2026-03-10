Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 10:10 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Stop Warehouse Pty Ltd: OSW Expands into Spain through Strategic Investment in Soleme

MADRID, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSW (One Stop Warehouse), the global renewable energy distribution arm of OSW Group, has officially entered the Spanish market through a strategic investment in Soleme, a well-established Spanish solar distribution company with over 20 years of local operations.

This strategy combines OSW's global supply chain strength and ecosystem capabilities with Soleme's deep local expertise, trusted customer relationships, and long-standing market credibility. Together, OSW aims to serve the growing demand for solar and energy storage solutions across Spain and neighbouring regions.

Spain represents one of Europe's most dynamic solar markets, supported by strong resources, ambitious energy transition targets, and rising adoption of distributed energy solutions. Through its investment in a respected local distributor, OSW strengthens its long-term commitment to the regional market and to support installers with reliable products, stable supply, and professional services.

"OSW aims to support local installers and partners as the energy transition accelerates," said Andy Cheng, CEO of OSW Distribution. "Soleme's strong reputation in the Spanish market, local knowledge and customer trust, combined with OSW's global network and operational capabilities, creates a solid foundation for long-term growth in Spain. We look forward to welcoming more like-minded local partners to join OSW and, together, expand the global footprint of clean energy."

Strengthening OSW's European Footprint

The Spain entry marks another key milestone in OSW Distribution's international expansion. OSW launched its distribution operations in the Netherlands and Poland at the end of 2022, entered the USA in 2023, and expanded into Mexico in 2025. The move into Spain further diversifies OSW's European presence and deepens its regional market coverage.

"This alliance with OSW represents a strategic step forward for Soleme. By combining our technical expertise and deep local market knowledge with OSW's global scale and operational strength, we are building a strong platform for sustainable growth. Together, we aim not only to lead the Spanish market, but to do so while preserving the integrity, service quality, and close customer relationships that define Soleme," said Soleme owners Emilio Oliver and Marc Reales.

OSW firmly believes that the most outstanding energy solutions are built with partners who truly understand their local markets. For years, OSW has been committed to empowering exceptional solar distribution partners around the world. Whether through equity collaboration, strategic support, supply chain integration, or advanced digital and IT capabilities, OSW works alongside its partners to co-build a strong and sustainable ecosystem.

Looking ahead, OSW is targeting entry into Germany and the United Kingdom in 2026. These planned expansions will support comprehensive sales coverage across Eastern, Western, and Southern Europe, establishing OSW's presence in all major European markets.

A Long-Term Ecosystem Approach

OSW continues to position itself as a long-term ecosystem builder in renewable energy, connecting distribution, digital tools, and value-added services to better support industry partners. This includes its world-first free solar design platform, GreenSketch. This strategic investment in Spain reflects OSW's strategy of sustainable growth, driven by the main renewable energy markets.

For more information, please contact: media@osw.energy


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.