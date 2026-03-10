iManage Reports Strong Global Growth as Organizations Anchor AI Investments in a Trusted Knowledge Foundation

Continued global momentum and expanding cloud adoption signal a market shift toward governed, AI-ready knowledge foundations

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced record global momentum - adding 340 new customer logos in 2025 and expanding its cloud platform to 71% of its global customer base. With 83% of the Top Global 100 firms, 40% of the Fortune 100 and 79% of the AM Law 100 now relying on iManage, organizations across legal, financial services, and professional sectors are increasingly anchoring their AI strategies in iManage's governed knowledge platform over competing solutions.

As AI workloads place growing demands on enterprise systems, the gap between AI ambition and AI readiness is becoming clear. The iManage Knowledge Work Benchmark Report 2026 found that while 85% of organizations are piloting or implementing AI, only 17% have fully integrated AI. That gap often begins with the knowledge foundation - the centralized, governed content environment that AI systems depend on for reliable and accurate responses.

As organizations look to operationalize AI at scale, infrastructure reliability becomes just as important as data governance. iManage Cloud delivered 99.98% uptime in 2025 and 99.99% over the trailing 12 months, with sub-second response times across global deployments. This stability and scale provide the enterprise-grade foundation required to operationalize AI with confidence.

This momentum was further reflected at Legalweek 2026, where iManage was recognized with the Innovating Knowledge Management award in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026.

"Organizations recognize that successful AI adoption depends on a trusted knowledge foundation that is not only secure and governed, but consistently reliable," said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. "By centralizing institutional knowledge, embedding governance at every stage of a document's lifecycle - from creation to archiving - and delivering the stability law firms expect from a system of record, iManage provides the foundation organizations need to put AI to work in their everyday workflows, while preserving governance, stability, and the assurance that the right information reaches the right people."

Native AI Built Into the Knowledge Foundation

At the center of iManage's AI strategy is Ask iManage, an AI-powered search experience embedded directly within iManage Work. Ask iManage enables users to ask natural-language questions across documents, matters, emails, and institutional knowledge and receive contextual, cited answers drawn from governed content. Rather than layering AI on top of fragmented repositories, Ask iManage activates knowledge where it already lives.

Each response links back to the underlying source materials, enabling users to verify results and reinforcing trust. By combining AI-powered search with cited answers and deeper analysis within the document management system, Ask iManage transforms the DMS from a passive repository into an active knowledge layer for AI-enabled work.

Beyond native AI capabilities such as Ask iManage, organizations are also looking to connect governed knowledge to external AI tools. To support this, iManage is extending its platform openness through support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP enables governed iManage knowledge to connect securely with external AI tools organizations are already investing in, including Harvey, Legora, and Microsoft Copilot. Rather than requiring bulk exports or custom integrations, MCP allows organizations to securely access governed iManage knowledge from approved AI environments while maintaining governance controls. iManage MCP is targeted for general availability in H1 2026.

Governance as the Enabler of AI Confidence

As organizations operationalize AI, governance is essential to protecting the integrity of the knowledge foundation AI depends on. Because work increasingly happens across collaboration tools, organizations need ways to support productivity without creating unmanaged copies that increase risk and fragment institutional knowledge.

To address this challenge, iManage continues to invest in capabilities that enable collaboration without compromising the governance and control firms depend on. Native co-authoring, deep integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, secure Collaboration Links, and Bundle Builder allow professionals to work seamlessly with colleagues, clients, and external partners - compiling client-ready deliverables in minutes - without creating uncontrolled copies in third-party systems. This approach enables organizations to meet users where they work, across Microsoft collaboration environments and other business tools, while maintaining iManage as the trusted system of record for institutional knowledge.

iManage Disposition Manager (iDM) has seen rapid adoption since launch, enabling organizations to apply policy-driven retention and execute defensible disposition across their knowledge environments. This helps organizations meet regulatory requirements while reducing legal and compliance risk.

About iManage

