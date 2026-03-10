Atos International: Eviden KMS now Available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud

Press Release

Eviden KMS now Available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud

Paris, France - March 10, 2026 -Eviden, the Atos Group product brand, leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announces that it is a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe.

Eviden brings to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, its external key management (EKM) system, which is available now and based on a European sovereign Hardware Security Module (HSM) acting as a root of trust by keeping the master key outside the cloud. This provides an additional level of trust, unlocking even more restricted workloads for customers with the highest sovereignty and compliance requirements, and complements the end-to-end Atos portfolio of sovereign services.

Eviden KMS is now available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, further supporting its growing European customer base. Eviden's solution delivers sovereign-by-design encryption key lifecycle management while providing customers with the same security, availability, and performance they expect from AWS.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operates independently from existing Regions.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud represents a significant step forward for organizations operating under EU regulatory frameworks. Eviden's KMS on this independent cloud enables customers to run their most sensitive workloads with operational autonomy and data residency entirely within the EU, without compromising performance. By combining its European sovereign external key management solution with AWS controls and technical assurances, Eviden is delivering the compliance support and innovation customers need to accelerate their digital transformation while meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

The availability of Eviden KMS on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud addresses a critical need for organizations navigating complex regulatory requirements. The combination of operational autonomy within the EU and enterprise-grade capabilities is essential.

Yann Vincent, global head of cybersecurity product, Eviden, Atos Group, said: "At Eviden, we are proud to play a key role in strengthening European digital sovereignty. We help organizations across Europe access the highest levels of trust, autonomy, and control over their data. This reflects our commitment to providing end-to-end sovereign solutions and reinforces Eviden's position as a leading European player in security and innovation."

Customers can begin planning their transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud today, with full European external encryption at their side.

**

Eviden KMS will be presented during the AWS Summit Paris on April 1, 2026 and the INCYBER Forum Europe - MARCH APRIL 31-2, 2026

***

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment