Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - On March 2, 2026, the "2026 Global WLAN Industry Forum," hosted by the World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA), was held in Barcelona, Spain. Under the theme "AI-WLAN: Envisioning a New Premium Intelligent WLAN Ecosystem," the forum brought together over a hundred technical experts, operators, equipment manufacturers, and representatives from international organizations from around the world to discuss the integrated development path of AI and WLAN.

Currently, the deep integration of AI and WLAN has become a global trend in the development of the short-range communication industry. As the world's first international industry organization dedicated on WLAN application experience, WAA proposed the goal of building a "Global Hub for AI-WLAN Technical Exchange and Standardization." During the forum, WAA, jointly with international organizations, operators, and leading equipment enterprises, released the "International Cooperation Initiatives on AI-WLAN Standardization" and signed memorandums of understanding with the World Broadband Association (WBBA) and the Global Intelligent Internet of Things Consortium (GIIC), laying a solid foundation for breaking down standards barriers and advancing technical collaboration.

ZHANG Ping, President of the WAA, stated that building a new intelligent ecosystem with AI-WLAN is the shared vision of the industry.

During the keynote session, representatives from international standards organizations and industry leaders such as IEEE, ITU-T, ISO/IEC, SAMENA, and WBA engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as technological evolution, standard harmonization, and scenario-based implementation. The panel discussion focused on AI-WLAN applications and standardization innovation, consolidating industry consensus.

As a professionally significant and internationally oriented industry event, the hosting of the 2026 Global WLAN Industry Forum not only established a core platform for global WLAN industry collaboration and exchange but also strengthened international consensus on the integrated development of AI and WLAN, reinforcing the foundation for global industry cooperation. WAA will leverage this forum as an opportunity to continuously deepen the two-way integration of AI and WLAN, further enhance international cooperation, and continue to play its role as a "coordinator" and "promoter." It will persistently build bridges for global industry collaboration, deepen international technical exchanges and standard cooperation, and promote the benefits of high-quality WLAN experiences for users worldwide, collectively writing a new chapter in the development of the AI-WLAN intelligent network ecosystem.

