Truecaller AB: Truecaller surpasses 4 million premium subscribers

Truecaller, the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication, surpassed 4 million paying subscribers, marking a significant milestone in the company's subscription business. This represents a 1 million-subscriber increase over the past nine months, reflecting continued growth across both iOS and Android platforms, as well as in all major geographic regions.

"Reaching four million paying subscribers is an important milestone and highlights the strong value users see in our premium offering," said Fredrik Kjell, COO of Truecaller. The steady growth across both platforms and regions confirms the global demand for trusted communication, fraud prevention, and identity services. Consumer subscriptions continue to play an increasingly important role in our business model. During the fourth quarter of 2025, consumer subscriptions represented 24 percent of Truecaller's net sales. On average, a paying user generated approximately 40 times more revenue than a free user during 2025. This highlights the strong long-term potential as we continue to increase the share of users choosing our premium services".

"This milestone proves that our Premium strategy is delivering tangible results. Central to this success is the 360° Premium promise to bring safety at any step of Truecaller users' mobile communication. By ensuring advanced protection before, during and after any mobile interaction, Premium enhances the Truecaller experience with the best safeguards against fraud", says Xavier Trouve, VP Product Premium at Truecaller.

Growth Highlights:

iOS subscribers grew more than 70% year-over-year to 1.4 million, while Android subscriptions grew over 30% to 2.6 million.



Scaled presence across key markets with close to 2 million subscribers in India, 1 million in MEA, and 1.1 million across the rest of the world, demonstrating increasing global adoption of Truecaller's premium services.



Despite representing only 7% of Truecallers user base and one-third of the subscription base, iOS users account for nearly 50 % of Premium revenue due to higher average revenue per user (ARPU).



During the fourth quarter of 2025, the average number of subscribers was 3.65 million, representing 38% growth compared with the fourth quarter of the previous year. The average conversion rate increased to 0.75%, up from 0.61% in Q4 2024, reflecting continued improvements in monetization.

