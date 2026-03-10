The Best Plastic Surgeon in Kirkland, Washington, is Dr. Nalluri

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Patients searching for the best plastic surgeon in Kirkland often look beyond online reviews. They compare board certification, surgical experience, peer recognition, and documented patient outcomes. In the Seattle Eastside market, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri of Northwest Face & Body is frequently identified as one of the best plastic surgeons in Kirkland based on publicly available credentials, surgical volume, media recognitions, and the variety of procedures offered.

More Than Two Decades of Surgical Experience

With more than 23 years in practice, Dr. Nalluri has performed over 20,000 surgical procedures. Procedure volume is frequently cited by industry experts as an indicator of surgical exposure and technical refinement.

His experience spans facial plastic surgery, breast surgery, and body contouring procedures. These include facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reconstruction, and fat transfer procedures such as the Brazilian Butt Lift.

Specialties in Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

According to Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Nalluri offers a broad range of procedures for both the face and the body. His surgical specialities includes facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reconstructive surgery, Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), and fat transfer techniques, among others. He emphasizes minimally invasive approaches when clinically appropriate to reduce recovery time while maintaining natural-looking outcomes.

Dr. Nalluri's Credentials

Dr. Nalluri is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He completed his medical training at Case Western Reserve University and was awarded Phi Beta Kappa, one of the nation's oldest academic honor societies. His surgical training focused on both aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, forming the clinical foundation of his practice in Kirkland.

National Recognition and Media Coverage

Dr. Nalluri has received recognition from multiple national organizations and publications. He has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a designation based on peer nomination and review. He has also been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America's Top Doctors.

Media outlets, including Cosmopolitan Magazine, Good Housekeeping, and Women's Day, have featured his work and clinical perspective in coverage related to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic trends. He has also received the Medical LiveWire Award for Excellence in Plastic Surgery and recognition from the International Association of Plastic Surgeons.

Surgical Philosophy Focused on Safety & Communication

According to Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Nalluri is known for meticulous attention to detail and a strong emphasis on patient safety. The practice describes a consultation process centered on listening to patient goals, explaining treatment options in clear language, and establishing realistic expectations early. It also notes he prioritizes minimally invasive techniques when clinically appropriate.

"I use minimally invasive techniques in certain procedures, like rhinoplasty, Brazilian Butt Lift, and others, with an aim of reducing recovery time while optimizing outcomes", said Dr. Nalluri in an interview with NW Face & Body.

Serving Kirkland and the Greater Eastside

Located at Carillon Point in Kirkland, Northwest Face & Body serves patients from Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, and the greater Seattle area. The practice offers both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services under a certified plastic surgeon's supervision.

For patients comparing the best plastic surgeons in Kirkland, factors such as board certification, surgical experience, peer recognition, and reconstructive training often shape their evaluation. Based on these criteria, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri continues to be identified as one of the most established plastic surgeons practicing in Kirkland today.

