The Best Online Botox Certification Course Is by the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / As cosmetic injectables continue to expand across medical practices nationwide, medical professionals are actively seeking online training options that balance flexibility with recognized accreditation at a reasonable cost. Among available courses, the online Botox certification offered by the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)is the only one that is certified by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Dental Association (ADS).

The online Botox and filler certification at $199 plus tax makes AACM one of the lowest-cost providers of online medical courses.

Accreditation that Sets AACM Apart

A distinguishing feature of the AACM online Botox course is its eligibility for continuing medical education (CME) credits. The program is accredited by the American Medical Association, the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Dental Association for 8.5 CME hours.

This multi-disciplinary accreditation recognition is uncommon in online aesthetic programs. It allows physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, pharmacists, and dentists to pursue Botox training with documentation that aligns with their respective professional continuing education standards.

Unmatched Affordability

In a training landscape dominated by multi-thousand-dollar programs, the AACM online Botox certification costs only $199 , placing it among lower-priced accredited injector certification course options currently available. According to the organization, this fee covers access to the self-paced curriculum, 3 optional clinic shadowing days where the students can shadow an AACM instructor in a clinic, self-assessments, and board certification eligibility, thereby lowering financial barriers for medical practitioners exploring an online injector certification course.

Online Course Structure

The online Botox course includes approximately 8.5 hours of instructional content delivered through on-demand modules. Participants are given 180 days to complete the program. The curriculum covers facial anatomy, neuromodulator pharmacology, injection techniques, patient assessment, safety protocols, and practice management considerations.

According to AACM, instruction is provided by experienced aesthetic physicians, including plastic surgeons, who demonstrate injection techniques and review clinical decision-making. The academy states that participants retain access to faculty for clinical questions and case discussions after completing the course.

Requirements & Benefits of AACM online Injector Course

The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine requires participants to complete all online modules and pass a written examination to qualify for certification. The exam may be taken immediately after course completion. According to AACM, candidates who do not pass on the first attempt may retake the exam.

Upon successful completion and examination, participants receive board certification through AACM. Graduates are also granted the right to use the FAACM designation, a federally registered trademark reserved for certified members. This credential signals formal training in cosmetic injectables and distinguishes providers who have completed the academy's structured program.

In-Person Training Options

In addition to digital instruction, AACM offers two in-person courses for medical professionals seeking further observational experience.

The first one is a Beginner Course offered as a 10-hour program for professionals with little or no prior injection experience. According to AACM, the hands-on portion includes a minimum of 4 neuromodulator injections and 4 filler injections across different facial areas, along with one-on-one instruction and observation of clinic flow.

The second is the Comprehensive Course, offered as a 20-hour program for professionals with some experience or baseline knowledge. As per AACM, this course includes a minimum of 10 neuromodulator injections and eight filler injections, with training that extends into advanced injection areas and complication management.

Designed for Licensed Providers

AACM specifies that its programs are intended for licensed health care professionals permitted under state regulations to administer cosmetic injections. Eligible participants typically include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, and dentists.

As demand for becoming a certified injector continues to grow, training standards and credentialing pathways have become important considerations for professionals entering the field. AACM's model combines a low-cost online course, recognized continuing education eligibility, and optional hands-on instruction under clinical supervision.

