Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044
10.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
F-Secure Oyj: Inside information: F-Secure to partner with Verizon, one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers

Inside information: F-Secure to partner with Verizon, one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers

F-Secure Corporation | Inside Information | 10 March 2026 at 9:00 EET

On 20 November 2025, F-Secure announced that it was negotiating a significant partnership agreement. Verizon, one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers has announced on its website, that the company is changing the technology provider of its Digital Secure service and that the new provider will be F-Secure. Binding agreement has not yet been fully signed, but according to the public information provided by Verizon the launch is expected to take place in April 2026. F-Secure will announce separately when the binding agreement is executed in its entirety.

Under this partnership, F-Secure will provide Embedded Security capabilities that enable Verizon to update and enhance its widely adopted Digital Secure service with a variety of security services for its existing and new customers. This partnership demonstrates the strong and strategic relationship between the parties which started with Verizon's Identity Secure service launch in early 2025. This agreement is another milestone in F-Secure's mission to serve the world's leading CSP's with innovative, highly scalable cyber security services.

"This expanded partnership validates our strategy of delivering industry-leading consumer cyber security solutions to the mass market through world's largest service providers. It demonstrates both our capability to serve the most demanding customers and our commitment to long-term growth through strategic collaborations. Our partnership with Verizon embodies very well how our strategy is turning into reality," says F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

The agreement contains a minimum guaranteed revenue, starting from the service launch to end customers. F-Secure's annual revenue impact of the agreement will exceed USD 15 million (approximately EUR 13 million with current FX rate) for the first full year of service. Revenue growth beyond the guaranteed level will be determined by the demand for the service. The agreement also has an immediate positive impact on the company's profitability. The minimum contract duration is 18 months, and the maximum duration (which the Parties may mutually agree to extend further) is 5 years.

The agreement supports F-Secure's medium-term growth target of "High single digit growth (CAGR) with additional significant upside from major Tier 1 deals". This partnership exemplifies the type of major deals highlighted in the growth target.

This contract is denominated in US dollars and is therefore subject to currency exchange rate fluctuations. Currency risk of this agreement is moderated by natural hedging, as a significant portion of F-Secure's cost base, such as personnel and royalty costs, are also denominated in USD terms.

For further information, please contact:

Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO
tel. +358 40 7157411
investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.f-secure.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
