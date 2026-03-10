Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are now an investable asset class, and infrastructure funds are acquiring developer platforms and financing large portfolios to accelerate deployment across Europe. Carlos Candil and Carlo de Haas of Lincoln International break down the trend.From ESS News Large utilities including Enel, RWE and Iberdrola were the first movers in European BESS more than a decade ago for strategic and technical reasons, not commercial ones. These companies utilized their significant corporate balance sheets and existing in-house capabilities across engineering and project construction, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...