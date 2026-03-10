Wilson James, a leading integrated solutions provider operating across aviation, security, infrastructure, and logistics, has selected Legion's AI-powered Workforce Management (WFM) platform as part of a strategic transformation to redefine how complex, people-led operations are planned, managed, and optimised across its UK and international divisions.

Operating in some of the most demanding and highly regulated environments in the country, Wilson James delivers critical services at scale. At this level of operational complexity, workforce management is no longer an administrative function; it is core infrastructure.

As labour markets tighten, compliance requirements intensify, and client expectations accelerate, traditional workforce models no longer provide the visibility or agility required. Wilson James recognised that to continue setting the benchmark for service excellence, it needed to move beyond reactive scheduling and embrace predictive, AI-driven workforce intelligence.

Legion's platform will introduce advanced demand forecasting, dynamic scheduling optimisation, real-time time and attendance, and enhanced employee engagement capabilities across the organisation. This will enable Wilson James to anticipate demand rather than respond to it, optimise labour deployment with precision, and ensure governance and compliance are embedded by design, turning workforce data into a strategic advantage.

For colleagues, the transformation delivers greater transparency, fairer and more flexible scheduling, and improved visibility of hours and opportunities, delivering a more engaging and empowering working environment.

For clients, it means stronger operational consistency, faster adaptation to fluctuating demand, and confidence that workforce planning is intelligent, compliant, and future-ready.

"We are thrilled that Wilson James has selected Legion to support the transformation of their workforce operations," said Marcus Beaver, Managing Director for EMEA at Legion. "Wilson James is a highly respected organisation with a clear focus on operational excellence and employee experience. This partnership is about more than technology; it's about working closely together to modernise workforce operations, deliver measurable business impact, and support their continued growth in the UK and beyond."

The partnership is designed as a highly collaborative engagement, with Legion and Wilson James working together to drive continuous improvement, adapt to evolving operational demands, and unlock new efficiencies as the organisation scales.

"Our people are the heart of Wilson James and supporting them is central to who we are as an organisation," said Darren Salmon, IT Director at Wilson James. "As we grow across the UK and internationally, we want to make sure our teams have the tools and support they need to feel valued, empowered, and able to do their best work. Legion's AI-powered platform helps us create greater fairness, transparency, and balance in the way we schedule and support our colleagues. By embedding AI at the heart of our workforce operations, we are strengthening decision-making, improving visibility across every division, and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service for our clients whilst creating a better experience for our teams.

This is an investment in long-term operational resilience and in setting a new benchmark for workforce excellence across our sector."

Together, Wilson James and Legion are building a modern workforce foundation that enables smarter decision-making, stronger compliance, and improved employee experience, positioning Wilson James for long-term success in increasingly complex and data-driven operating environments.

ABOUT LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximise labour efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimisation, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency.

Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognised as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for three consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow Legion on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WILSON JAMES

Wilson James is a trusted leader in delivering complex, integrated services across a diverse range of industries in the UK, and beyond. For over 30 years we have been creating safe, secure, and logistically efficient workplaces based on a strong foundation of consistent, resilient service delivery.

Operating across complex sectors and highly regulated environments, we have built a reputation for innovation, integrity and operational excellence, underpinned by a people-focused philosophy that prioritises our clients, colleagues and the communities we serve.

