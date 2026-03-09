LifeMD, Inc.: LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Full year 2025 revenue grew 25% to $194.1 million; adjusted EBITDA rose 309% to $15.3 million.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 4% to $46.9 million; adjusted EBITDA rose 348% to $4.8 million.

Successfully launched oral Wegovy subsequent to year end, with over 80% of new weight management patients initiating branded therapy and Q1 sign-ups at record levels.

Exited 2025 with $36.8 million of cash and no debt, positioning LifeMD for accelerated investments in growth.

Benefits infrastructure on track to cover approximately 220 million Americans in second quarter; women's health offering seeing strong early patient growth.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"LifeMD delivered strong fourth quarter results across all business lines and is entering its next phase of growth," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. "Our strategy of building a trusted and sustainable platform for virtual healthcare delivery is gaining momentum. Our weight management business is seeing record patient sign-ups in the first quarter at attractive acquisition costs. More than 100 million Americans are clinically eligible for GLP-1 therapy, yet only a fraction are currently being treated-a generational opportunity. Subsequent to year end, we launched oral Wegovy to help patients overcome real barriers around cost, access, and ongoing clinical support. With multiple catalysts ahead-including Medicare coverage for GLP-1 medications, expanded collaborations with GLP-1 manufacturers, and an infrastructure that supports both self-pay and insurance-LifeMD is uniquely positioned for long-term leadership in this transformative market.



"Beyond weight management, our highly differentiated specialty offerings continue to scale. Rex MD, our men's health brand, delivered strong, profitable growth and recently launched oral Wegovy. Our women's health business, focused on menopause, hormonal, and bone health, is seeing encouraging early patient growth and represents a deeply underserved population we are uniquely equipped to help. Underpinning all of this is a virtual care infrastructure that we believe sets LifeMD apart and positions the Company for success in the years to come: a 50-state medical benefits infrastructure expected to cover 220 million Americans by end of the second quarter, a highly specialized affiliated provider group, and a national affiliated pharmacy operation. This foundation, combined with unique and growing collaborations with some of the largest healthcare and pharmaceutical brands in the world, uniquely positions LifeMD to capture significant growth in 2026 and the years ahead," concluded Mr. Schreiber.

"In our first quarter as a pure-play telehealth business, LifeMD delivered solid results with 4% revenue growth and a 348% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Our balance sheet has never been stronger-we exited the year with nearly $37 million in cash and no debt. This financial strength is a key asset as we invest aggressively in the expansion of our rapidly growing and diversifying platform. Our 2026 guidance reflects these investments, with annualized run-rate revenue expected to exceed $250 million and annualized adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed $25 million by the fourth quarter of 2026," said Marc Benathen, LifeMD's Chief Financial Officer.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced below are defined and reconciled to GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Total revenue increased 4% to $46.9 million.

The number of active telehealth subscribers increased 16% to approximately 323,000 at quarter end.

Gross margin expanded to 87%, up from 81% in the prior-year period, reflecting favorable revenue mix.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders was $1.9 million or $0.04 per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders of $6.8 million or ($0.16) per share in the prior-year period.

Including income from discontinued operations related to the sale of WorkSimpli, net income totaled $19.2 million, or $0.41 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Cash totaled $36.8 million as of December 31, 2025 and the Company had no debt as of year-end 2025.





Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Y-o-Y Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2025

2024

% Growth 2025

2024

% Growth Revenue Revenue - 46,868 - 45,137 4 - - 194,055 - 154,824 25 - Adjusted EBITDA - 4,759 - 1,062 348 - - 15,254 - 3,726 309 - Active Subscribers 322,872 277,739 16 - 322,872 277,739 16 -



Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4 million to $5 million, reflecting strategic front-loaded patient acquisition investment spend as the number of GLP-1 patient sign-ups doubled versus Q4 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA expected to return to profitability in Q2 as customer acquisition costs decline sequentially and the substantial rise in patient volumes becomes accretive for the balance of 2026.



For the full year 2026, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million, representing 13% to 19% year-over-year growth. Annualized run-rate revenue expected to exceed $250 million by Q4 2026, driven by GLP-1 and women's health momentum.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12 million to $17 million. Annualized run-rate adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed $25 million by Q4 2026, with substantial second-half accretion as weight management and women's health investments mature.

Conference Call

LifeMD's management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-343-5172

International dial-in number: 203-518-9856

Conference ID: LIFEMD

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.lifemd.com

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "intend," "estimate," predict," "continue," and "potential," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, "Risk Factors" identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer

press@lifemd.com

Tables to Follow

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash - 36,786,318 - 32,651,801 Accounts receivable 9,305,277 10,455,813 Product deposit 320,217 40,763 Inventory, net 2,773,576 2,797,358 Other current assets 2,646,077 3,003,539 Current assets of discontinued operations - 3,420,086 Total Current Assets 51,831,465 52,369,360 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 2,444,717 1,439,573 Right of use assets, net 5,267,857 6,228,559 Capitalized software, net 10,604,946 9,305,919 Intangible assets, net 262,334 53,336 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 6,699,550 Total Non-current Assets 18,579,854 23,726,937 Total Assets - 70,411,319 - 76,096,297 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 14,149,154 - 10,904,671 Accrued expenses 15,974,016 21,756,619 Current operating lease liabilities 642,422 320,082 Current portion of convertible long-term debt - 8,444,444 Deferred revenue 10,807,773 17,097,854 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 8,876,498 Total Current Liabilities 41,573,365 67,400,168 Long-term Liabilities Convertible long-term debt, net - 9,885,057 Non-current operating lease liabilities 5,681,374 6,279,004 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 86,188 Total Liabilities 47,254,739 83,650,417 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,760,016 and 42,293,907 shares issued, 46,656,976 and 42,190,867 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 467,600 422,939 Additional paid-in capital 251,455,616 230,508,339 Accumulated deficit (228,603,075) (239,850,931) Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (163,701) (163,701) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 23,156,580 (9,083,214) Non-controlling interest of discontinued operations - 1,529,094 Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 23,156,580 (7,554,120) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) - 70,411,319 - 76,096,297

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Telehealth revenue, net - 46,868,484 - 45,137,021 - 194,055,198 - 154,824,075 Cost of telehealth revenue 6,025,408 8,391,484 27,714,808 21,440,799 Gross profit 40,843,076 36,745,537 166,340,390 133,383,276 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 19,086,443 17,819,834 86,074,473 70,102,961 General and administrative expenses 15,541,255 16,603,620 57,937,023 57,947,932 Customer service expenses 2,493,087 2,831,985 11,579,636 10,217,654 Other operating expenses 3,000,591 2,663,872 11,073,155 8,659,712 Development costs 1,819,418 1,670,906 7,345,797 6,857,005 Total expenses 41,940,794 41,590,217 174,010,084 153,785,264 Operating loss from continuing operations (1,097,718) (4,844,680) (7,669,694) (20,401,988) Other expenses Interest expense, net 24,079 (610,954) (1,360,967) (2,175,405) Loss on debt extinguishment - - (1,155,851) - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,073,639) (5,455,634) (10,186,512) (22,577,393) Income tax provision (13,898) (598,000) (45,721) (598,000) Net loss from continuing operations (1,087,537) (6,053,634) (10,232,233) (23,175,393) Net income from discontinued operations 21,030,505 1,426,807 25,852,024 2,315,252 Net income (loss) 19,942,968 (4,626,827) 15,619,791 (20,860,141) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations (20,697) 311,838 1,265,685 548,875 Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc. 19,963,665 (4,938,665) 14,354,106 (21,409,016) Preferred stock dividends (776,562) (776,562) (3,106,250) (3,106,250) Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders - 19,187,103 - (5,715,227) - 11,247,856 - (24,515,266) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders Continuing operations - (0.04) - (0.16) - (0.30) - (0.64) Discontinued operations 0.45 0.03 0.54 0.04 Basic earnings (loss) per share - 0.41 - (0.14) - 0.25 - (0.60) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders Continuing operations - (0.04) - (0.16) - (0.30) - (0.64) Discontinued operations 0.45 0.03 0.54 0.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - 0.41 - (0.14) - 0.25 - (0.60) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,773,743 42,205,767 45,129,617 41,196,292 Diluted 46,773,743 42,205,767 45,129,617 41,196,292

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) - 19,942,968 - (4,626,827) - 15,619,791 - (20,860,141) Less: Net income from discontinued operations 21,030,505 1,426,807 25,852,024 2,315,252 Net loss from continuing operations (1,087,537) (6,053,634) (10,232,233) (23,175,393) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Amortization of debt discount - 100,444 234,369 401,775 Amortization of capitalized software 1,636,200 1,481,039 6,348,932 5,696,865 Amortization of intangibles 31,918 6,666 94,002 26,667 Accretion of consideration payable - - - 13,644 Depreciation of fixed assets 281,609 159,380 865,524 465,830 Write-down of inventory - 675,669 - 675,669 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1,155,851 - Noncash operating lease expense 217,495 220,622 960,702 672,983 Stock compensation expense 2,655,143 3,104,956 10,496,321 12,234,797 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (363,895) 661,327 1,150,536 (4,487,546) Product deposit 50,301 95,992 (279,454) 445,087 Inventory 658,806 (827,584) 23,782 (713,095) Other current assets 915,702 (121,682) 357,463 (2,270,374) Operating lease liabilities (103,449) (13,780) (275,290) (381,189) Deferred revenue (1,340,226) (933,283) (6,290,081) 9,826,219 Accounts payable (651,595) 1,043,605 3,244,483 4,176,113 Accrued expenses (4,998,738) 662,521 (5,782,603) 10,755,261 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (2,098,266) 262,258 2,072,304 14,363,313 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations (1,182,257) 811,043 6,207,871 3,149,877 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,280,523) 1,073,301 8,280,175 17,513,190 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (1,763,287) (1,601,100) (7,647,959) (6,738,742) Purchase of equipment (190,704) (212,287) (1,870,668) (1,463,357) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (1,953,991) (1,813,387) (9,518,627) (8,202,099) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations 19,023,623 (907,340) 16,426,858 (3,334,219) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,069,632 (2,720,727) 6,908,231 (11,536,318) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of debt instruments - - (18,719,721) - Sale of common stock under ATM, net - - 8,721,717 - Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty - - - (327,597) Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - - 464,950 - Cash proceeds from exercise of options - 12,499 5,950 120,312 Preferred stock dividends (776,562) (776,562) (3,106,250) (3,106,250) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (776,562) (764,063) (12,633,354) (3,313,535) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (12,000) (170,840) (773,658) (805,138) Net cash used in financing activities (788,562) (934,903) (13,407,012) (4,118,673) Net increase (decrease) in cash 13,000,547 (2,582,329) 1,781,394 1,858,199 Cash at beginning of period 23,785,771 37,587,253 35,004,924 33,146,725 Cash at end of year 36,786,318 35,004,924 36,786,318 35,004,924 Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of year - 2,353,123 - 2,353,123 Cash of continuing operations at end of year - 36,786,318 - 32,651,801 - 36,786,318 - 32,651,801 Cash paid for interest and taxes Cash paid during the period for interest - - - 614,993 - 1,461,032 - 2,528,042 Cash paid during the period for taxes - 184,791 - 16,035 - 667,262 - 214,211 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options - - - - - 1,315 - 5,127 Cashless exercise of warrants - - - - - 3,901 - 16,305 Stock issued for debt conversion - - - - - 1,000,000 - - Stock issued for asset acquisition - - - - - 303,000 - - Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments - - - - - - - 642,000 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right of use assets - - - (102,618) - - - 6,372,148

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of this financial measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests of discontinued operations, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense and net income from discontinued operations. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.