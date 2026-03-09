MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a Shareholder Rights Plan and has entered into a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement with TMX Trust Company as Rights Agent effective today.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is consistent with rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies and has not been adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of MAX Power. In the event of an unsolicited takeover bid in the future, the purpose of the Shareholder Rights Plan is to provide the Board and shareholders of MAX Power with an adequate amount of time to evaluate such unsolicited offer, explore value-enhancing alternatives, encourage potential bidders to treat MAX Power shareholders fairly and provide full and fair value for the MAX Power shares.

While the Shareholder Rights Plan is effective immediately, it is subject to ratification by MAX Power's shareholders at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting, to be held on or around April 17, 2026. A summary of the principal terms of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be described in the management information circular being sent to MAX Power shareholders and a complete copy of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be made available for viewing under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. The Shareholders Right Plan is expected to initially remain in effect for three years after the date of formal shareholder ratification.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prim. e exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, confirming a working subsurface system. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

