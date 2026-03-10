At the Yacht Club de Monaco Sea Index pioneers new Air Quality Certification for superyachts

MONACO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon dioxide, but not only that. The Superyacht Eco Association (SEA Index), the initiative historically founded by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (a UBS Group brand), today announced the launch of its new Air Quality Certification for superyachts. This pioneering certification evaluates vessels based on their emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), providing the yachting industry with its first dedicated benchmark for local air-quality impact. It complements the flagship SEA Index CO2 Rating, which remains the market's leading reference for climate-impact evaluation and already includes hybrid propulsion, battery-supported systems and alternative-fuel technologies.

Developed in collaboration with AtmoSud, the air-quality observatory for Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur in the South Region of France, the new certification strengthens the SEA Index's mission to deliver scientifically robust, third-party-verified tools that advance sustainable practices across the superyacht industry.

There is a growing focus on air quality in yachting. While CO2 is a globally recognised climate priority, other pollutants, such as NOx and PM2.5, have direct and localised impacts on human health and coastal air quality. Since superyachts spend much of their operational time at anchor or at berth-often in proximity to marinas, ports and populated shorelines-air-quality performance is receiving increasing attention, affecting not only the surrounding environment but also people.

"Air quality is not just an environmental concern; it is a major public-health issue," notes Prof. Pierre Charles Maria, President of AtmoSud. "Providing transparent, scientifically credible indicators helps both regulators and industry stakeholders better understand local emissions and work collectively toward solutions."

The certification is built on a rigorous scientific foundation and incorporates a representative operational profile. Using AIS data from 2,000 yachts over 24 metres, AtmoSud validated typical vessel behaviour throughout the Mediterranean, ensuring the rating reflects real-world operations. The methodology is based on globally recognised studies and remains fully consistent with the SEA Index CO2 Rating to ensure methodological coherence.

Pollutants are assessed using the 2023 EMEP/EEA Air Pollutant Emission Inventory Guidebook, the European reference for maritime emissions modelling. The rating also accounts for proven onboard systems, including: selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx; diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) for particulate matter; alternative fuels, such as methanol, where validated emission factors exist.

To facilitate ease of understanding among all stakeholders-owners, captains, shipyards, marinas, ports and regulators-the SEA Index Air Quality Certification uses the familiar 1-to-5-star classification, determined independently for: NOx emissions and PM2.5 emissions.

A combined Air Quality Rating consolidates these results into a single score. Three stars represent the performance of a typical modern yacht, while four to five stars denote high-efficiency vessels equipped with advanced technologies or optimised power and auxiliary systems. The rating remains fully aligned with the SEA Index CO2 framework to ensure clarity and continuity across all SEA Index certifications.

Bernard d'Alessandri, President of the SEA Index Superyacht Eco Association and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, comments: "With the launch of the Air Quality Certification, the SEA Index offers industry stakeholders a reliable, transparent and internationally aligned environmental indicator. It is another step toward a future where exceptional yachting experiences coexist with environmental responsibility".

