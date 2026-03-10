First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Fourth quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength
Financial Highlights
- Net income of NIS 2.26 billion for 2025. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.2%.
- Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%
- Public credit grew by 12.9% compared to year-end 2024
- Customer assets grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024, reaching NIS 1,161 billion
- Public deposits grew by 11.1% compared to year-end 2024
- Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders totaled NIS 14.6 billion, reflecting a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024
- Tier 1 capital ratio: 11.1%
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 512 million
The Bank's Board of Directors approved approximately NIS 522 million dividend distribution. This amount includes a NIS 266 million distribution as part of a potential future framework of distributions aimed at reducing c NIS 1 billion of capital surplus over the next two years.
The Bank is also evaluating additional distributions of 25% of net income through share buybacks over the next two years, subject to the adoption of appropriate frameworks.
2025 Results Summary
The FIBI Group's net income for 2025 totaled NIS 2.26 billion, a 4.7% decrease compared to 2024. Return on equity reached 16.2%.
Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%
Total revenues grew by 2.6% in 2025 compared to 2024, totaling NIS 6.9 billion. Fee income grew by 14.4% compared to 2024, totaling NIS 1.8 billion. In the fourth quarter, fee income grew by 6.3% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Public credit totaled NIS 148 billion, a 12.9% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 4.7% compared to the third quarter of the year.
Public deposits totaled NIS 238.50 billion, a 11.1% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 2.4% compared to the third quarter of the year.
The total customer asset portfolio grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024 and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, reaching NIS 1.16 trillion.
Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 14.6 billion, a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.1%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.87% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and a distribution of surplus capital as dividends.
High-quality credit portfolio: the credit loss expense rate as a percentage of average public credit stands at 0.01%. The NPL (non-performing loans) ratio (the rate of non-accrual loans or loans that are 90 days or more past due, as a percentage of public credit) was 0.46%, compared to 0.53% at year-end 2024.
Operating and other expenses totaled NIS 3.19 billion, a 7.2% increase compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by brokerage commissions on capital markets activity, advertising expenses, and customer grants under the Bank of Israel's voluntary framework. The efficiency ratio for 2025 stands at 46.1%.
Capital Surplus Reduction
The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling NIS 256 million, representing 50% of net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Furthermore, in light of the Bank's capital surplus, the Board approved an additional NIS 266 million dividend distribution from the Bank's capital surplus, as part of a potential plan for future additional distributions in comparable amounts, to be made in 3 further installments, one every 6 months, up to a total cumulative amount of NIS 1 billion.
In addition, the Bank is evaluating the possibility of further distributions of 25% of net quarterly income over the next two years through share buyback program, subject to Board approval of these programs.
Accordingly, total dividends to be distributed in March 2026 amount to approximately NIS 522 million. If and to the extent that such share buyback programs are approved, the maximum additional amount to be distributed thereunder with respect to earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 stands at an additional NIS 128 million.
Management Comment
Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel: "At the time of writing, the State of Israel is in the midst of Operation Lion's Roar, as the IDF and US forces are engaged in operations on the Iranian front and elsewhere, while civilians on the home front face missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon. The Israeli economy has demonstrated resilience and stability against this backdrop and throughout the complex challenges of 2025 as a whole. FIBI and its employees continue to provide professional, uninterrupted service to our customers, and we are offering a range of benefits and accommodations to assist them during this time.
FIBI's financial results for 2025 attest to the Group's resilience and our ability to adapt our business operations to changing market conditions. The accelerated growth in customer assets and the credit portfolio reflects the public's deep confidence in the Bank, its stability, and its professionalism.
We continue to invest in technological innovation and in improving customer experience, while maintaining an uncompromising standard of service and social responsibility toward our communities. This year, the Bank launched a series of digital innovations and customer value propositions, highlighting investment services: the TOP TRADE account-a competitive value proposition for young customers making their first steps in the capital market.
I wish to thank the Bank's employees for their dedication and commitment to our customers through these challenging days and in general. I also wish to express solidarity with our security forces, who continue to demonstrate strength, courage, and professionalism, and I wish us all quiet days ahead."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal execution indices
For the year ended December 31,
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
in %
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank
(1)16.2
19.0
19.7
16.6
14.7
Return on average assets
0.86
1.02
1.06
0.89
0.82
Ratio of total income to average assets
2.6
2.9
3.2
2.9
2.6
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets
1.8
2.0
2.4
2.0
1.6
Ratio of fees to average assets
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.8
Efficiency ratio
46.1
44.1
43.5
50.9
58.3
As of December 31,
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
in %
Ratio of tier 1 equity capital
11.10
11.31
11.35
10.42
11.46
Leverage ratio
5.04
5.18
5.26
5.19
5.34
Liquidity coverage ratio (2)
129
165
156
127
128
Net stable funding ratio
127
140
146
133
139
For the year ended December 31,
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
in %
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.11
1.25
1.36
1.02
1.05
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public
1.25
1.38
1.50
1.12
1.13
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.46
0.53
0.60
0.48
0.63
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
251.5
244.6
234.5
219.7
244.0
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public
(0.01)
(0.04)
0.03
0.03
(0.01)
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public
0.01
(0.01)
0.42
0.11
(0.23)
Principal credit quality indices
Principal data from the statement of income
For the year ended December 31,
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
2,260
2,371
2,172
1,667
1,405
Interest Income, net
4,822
4,740
4,966
3,803
2,794
Expenses (income) from credit losses
19
(16)
502
123
(216)
Total non-interest income
2,100
2,006
1,652
1,611
1,756
Of which: Fees
1,777
1,553
1,502
1,489
1,444
Total operating and other expenses
3,190
2,977
2,877
2,755
2,652
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
1,769
1,739
1,766
1,700
1,621
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
22.53
23.63
21.65
16.62
14.00
Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
22.52
23.63
21.65
16.62
14.00
As of December 31,
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
NIS million
Total assets
277,833
248,563
221,593
195,955
180,470
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
83,776
77,175
68,866
57,130
57,370
Securities
38,266
34,396
26,985
16,010
15,091
Credit to the public, net
146,374
129,416
117,622
115,961
101,164
Total liabilities
262,634
234,479
208,947
184,920
170,033
of which: Deposits from the public
238,509
214,755
191,125
168,269
153,447
Deposits from banks
1,906
2,508
4,314
4,821
5,144
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
6,791
4,479
4,767
4,749
3,356
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
14,614
13,430
12,071
10,559
10,003
Principal data from the balance sheet
Additional data
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
Share price (0.01 NIS)
25,050
17,940
14,990
13,900
12,950
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
1,191
986
795
942
543
Average number of positions (4)
3,515
3,555
3,634
3,676
3,715
* The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the
STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
(NIS million)
Consolidated
The Bank
2025
2024
2023
2025
2024
2023
Interest Income
11,771
11,097
9,850
11,160
10,506
9,317
Interest Expenses
6,949
6,357
4,884
6,838
6,251
4,801
Interest Income, net
4,822
4,740
4,966
4,322
4,255
4,516
Expenses (income) from credit losses
19
(16)
502
(12)
(23)
484
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
4,803
4,756
4,464
4,334
4,278
4,032
Non-Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
312
432
142
312
432
161
Fees
1,777
1,553
1,502
1,582
1,387
1,348
Other income
11
21
8
70
78
62
Total non-Interest income
2,100
2,006
1,652
1,964
1,897
1,571
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
1,769
1,739
1,766
1,645
1,620
1,644
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
338
359
321
311
334
297
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
146
134
122
145
133
120
Other expenses
937
745
668
901
717
642
Total operating and other expenses
3,190
2,977
2,877
3,002
2,804
2,703
Profit before taxes
3,713
3,785
3,239
3,296
3,371
2,900
Provision for taxes on profit
1,386
1,383
1,090
1,232
1,228
973
Profit after taxes
2,327
2,402
2,149
2,064
2,143
1,927
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
35
74
113
196
228
245
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
2,362
2,476
2,262
2,260
2,371
2,172
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(102)
(105)
(90)
-
-
-
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
2,260
2,371
2,172
2,260
2,371
2,172
Consolidated and The Bank
2025
2024
2023
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
22.53
23.63
21.65
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
22.52
23.63
21.65
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
(NIS million)
Consolidated
2025
2024
2023
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
2,362
2,476
2,262
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(102)
(105)
(90)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
2,260
2,371
2,172
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
281
31
213
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
(69)
(60)
25
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
212
(29)
238
Related tax effect
(86)
9
(81)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes
126
(20)
157
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
10
3
9
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
116
(23)
148
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
2,488
2,456
2,419
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(112)
(108)
(99)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
2,376
2,348
2,320
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding
BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31
(NIS million)
Consolidated
The Bank
2025
2024
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
83,776
77,175
83,652
76,194
Securities
38,266
34,396
35,548
31,996
Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase
355
70
355
70
Credit to the public
148,014
131,050
141,342
124,573
Provision for Credit losses
(1,640)
(1,634)
(1,514)
(1,533)
Credit to the public, net
146,374
129,416
139,828
123,040
Credit to the government
1,607
1,496
880
789
Investment in equity-basis investees
875
842
1,842
1,826
Premises and equipment
871
867
852
847
Intangible assets
404
363
402
360
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
3,934
2,565
3,934
2,565
Other assets(2)
1,371
1,373
1,285
1,290
Total assets
277,833
248,563
268,578
238,977
Liabilities and Capital
Deposits from the public
238,509
214,755
233,166
207,007
Deposits from banks
1,906
2,508
3,648
4,091
Deposits from the Government
2,032
2,540
2,032
2,540
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
4,107
2,304
4,107
2,304
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
6,791
4,479
2,268
2,218
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
4,336
2,729
4,338
2,732
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,953
5,164
4,405
4,655
Total liabilities
262,634
234,479
253,964
225,547
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
14,614
13,430
14,614
13,430
Non-controlling interests
585
654
-
-
Total capital
15,199
14,084
14,614
13,430
Total liabilities and capital
277,833
248,563
268,578
238,977
(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 210 million and
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of January 1, 2023
927
-
927
(303)
9,925
10,549
476
11,025
Changes during 2023 -
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
-
2,172
2,172
90
2,262
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(798)
(798)
-
(798)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
148
-
148
9
157
Balance as of December 31, 2023
927
-
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Changes during 2024 -
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
-
2,371
2,371
105
2,476
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(989)
(989)
(29)
(1,018)
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
-
-
-
(23)
-
(23)
3
(20)
Balance as of December 31, 2024
927
-
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
Changes during 2025 -
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
-
2,260
2,260
102
2,362
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(1,195)
(1,195)
(181)
(1,376)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
3
3
-
-
3
-
3
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
116
-
116
10
126
Balance as of December 31, 2025
927
3
930
(62)
13,746
14,614
585
15,199
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel