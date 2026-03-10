First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Fourth quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 2.26 billion for 2025. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.2%.

Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%

Public credit grew by 12.9% compared to year-end 2024

Customer assets grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024, reaching NIS 1,161 billion

Public deposits grew by 11.1% compared to year-end 2024

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders totaled NIS 14.6 billion, reflecting a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024

Tier 1 capital ratio: 11.1%

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 512 million

The Bank's Board of Directors approved approximately NIS 522 million dividend distribution. This amount includes a NIS 266 million distribution as part of a potential future framework of distributions aimed at reducing c NIS 1 billion of capital surplus over the next two years.

The Bank is also evaluating additional distributions of 25% of net income through share buybacks over the next two years, subject to the adoption of appropriate frameworks.

2025 Results Summary

The FIBI Group's net income for 2025 totaled NIS 2.26 billion, a 4.7% decrease compared to 2024. Return on equity reached 16.2%.

Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%

Total revenues grew by 2.6% in 2025 compared to 2024, totaling NIS 6.9 billion. Fee income grew by 14.4% compared to 2024, totaling NIS 1.8 billion. In the fourth quarter, fee income grew by 6.3% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Public credit totaled NIS 148 billion, a 12.9% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 4.7% compared to the third quarter of the year.

Public deposits totaled NIS 238.50 billion, a 11.1% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 2.4% compared to the third quarter of the year.

The total customer asset portfolio grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024 and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, reaching NIS 1.16 trillion.

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 14.6 billion, a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.1%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.87% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and a distribution of surplus capital as dividends.

High-quality credit portfolio: the credit loss expense rate as a percentage of average public credit stands at 0.01%. The NPL (non-performing loans) ratio (the rate of non-accrual loans or loans that are 90 days or more past due, as a percentage of public credit) was 0.46%, compared to 0.53% at year-end 2024.

Operating and other expenses totaled NIS 3.19 billion, a 7.2% increase compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by brokerage commissions on capital markets activity, advertising expenses, and customer grants under the Bank of Israel's voluntary framework. The efficiency ratio for 2025 stands at 46.1%.

Capital Surplus Reduction

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling NIS 256 million, representing 50% of net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Furthermore, in light of the Bank's capital surplus, the Board approved an additional NIS 266 million dividend distribution from the Bank's capital surplus, as part of a potential plan for future additional distributions in comparable amounts, to be made in 3 further installments, one every 6 months, up to a total cumulative amount of NIS 1 billion.

In addition, the Bank is evaluating the possibility of further distributions of 25% of net quarterly income over the next two years through share buyback program, subject to Board approval of these programs.

Accordingly, total dividends to be distributed in March 2026 amount to approximately NIS 522 million. If and to the extent that such share buyback programs are approved, the maximum additional amount to be distributed thereunder with respect to earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 stands at an additional NIS 128 million.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel: "At the time of writing, the State of Israel is in the midst of Operation Lion's Roar, as the IDF and US forces are engaged in operations on the Iranian front and elsewhere, while civilians on the home front face missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon. The Israeli economy has demonstrated resilience and stability against this backdrop and throughout the complex challenges of 2025 as a whole. FIBI and its employees continue to provide professional, uninterrupted service to our customers, and we are offering a range of benefits and accommodations to assist them during this time.

FIBI's financial results for 2025 attest to the Group's resilience and our ability to adapt our business operations to changing market conditions. The accelerated growth in customer assets and the credit portfolio reflects the public's deep confidence in the Bank, its stability, and its professionalism.

We continue to invest in technological innovation and in improving customer experience, while maintaining an uncompromising standard of service and social responsibility toward our communities. This year, the Bank launched a series of digital innovations and customer value propositions, highlighting investment services: the TOP TRADE account-a competitive value proposition for young customers making their first steps in the capital market.

I wish to thank the Bank's employees for their dedication and commitment to our customers through these challenging days and in general. I also wish to express solidarity with our security forces, who continue to demonstrate strength, courage, and professionalism, and I wish us all quiet days ahead."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES



Principal execution indices



For the year ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021



















in % Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank

(1)16.2

19.0

19.7

16.6

14.7 Return on average assets

0.86 1.02 1.06 0.89 0.82 Ratio of total income to average assets

2.6 2.9 3.2 2.9 2.6 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets

1.8 2.0 2.4 2.0 1.6 Ratio of fees to average assets

0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 Efficiency ratio

46.1 44.1 43.5 50.9 58.3





As of December 31,



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021



















in % Ratio of tier 1 equity capital

11.10

11.31

11.35

10.42

11.46 Leverage ratio

5.04 5.18 5.26 5.19 5.34 Liquidity coverage ratio (2)

129 165 156 127 128 Net stable funding ratio

127 140 146 133 139





For the year ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021



















in % Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.11

1.25

1.36

1.02

1.05 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public

1.25

1.38 1.50 1.12 1.13 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.46

0.53 0.60 0.48 0.63 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

251.5

244.6 234.5 219.7 244.0 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public

(0.01)

(0.04) 0.03 0.03 (0.01) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public

0.01

(0.01) 0.42 0.11 (0.23)

Principal credit quality indices Principal data from the statement of income



For the year ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

2,260

2,371

2,172

1,667

1,405 Interest Income, net 4,822 4,740 4,966 3,803 2,794 Expenses (income) from credit losses 19 (16) 502 123 (216) Total non-interest income 2,100 2,006 1,652 1,611 1,756 Of which: Fees 1,777 1,553 1,502 1,489 1,444 Total operating and other expenses 3,190 2,977 2,877 2,755 2,652 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,769 1,739 1,766 1,700 1,621 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 22.53 23.63 21.65 16.62 14.00 Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 22.52 23.63 21.65 16.62 14.00







As of December 31,



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021



















NIS million Total assets

277,833

248,563

221,593

195,955

180,470 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 83,776 77,175 68,866 57,130 57,370 Securities 38,266 34,396 26,985 16,010 15,091 Credit to the public, net 146,374 129,416 117,622 115,961 101,164 Total liabilities 262,634 234,479 208,947 184,920 170,033 of which: Deposits from the public 238,509 214,755 191,125 168,269 153,447 Deposits from banks 1,906 2,508 4,314 4,821 5,144 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 6,791 4,479 4,767 4,749 3,356 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,614 13,430 12,071 10,559 10,003



Principal data from the balance sheet Additional data



2025

2024

2023

2022

2021 Share price (0.01 NIS)

25,050

17,940

14,990

13,900

12,950 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 1,191 986 795 942 543 Average number of positions (4) 3,515 3,555 3,634 3,676 3,715 * The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the

Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt accounting principles generally accepted in the United States

(U.S. GAAP).

(1) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital

above the goal set by the Board of Directors, for the year ended December 31, 2025, amounted to 19.1%.

(2) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(3) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

(4) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.



STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)





Consolidated

The Bank

2025

2024

2023 2025

2024

2023 Interest Income

11,771

11,097

9,850

11,160

10,506

9,317 Interest Expenses 6,949 6,357 4,884 6,838 6,251 4,801 Interest Income, net 4,822 4,740 4,966 4,322 4,255 4,516 Expenses (income) from credit losses 19 (16) 502 (12) (23) 484 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 4,803 4,756 4,464 4,334 4,278 4,032 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 312 432 142 312 432 161 Fees 1,777 1,553 1,502 1,582 1,387 1,348 Other income 11 21 8 70 78 62 Total non-Interest income 2,100 2,006 1,652 1,964 1,897 1,571 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,769 1,739 1,766 1,645 1,620 1,644 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 338 359 321 311 334 297 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 146 134 122 145 133 120 Other expenses 937 745 668 901 717 642 Total operating and other expenses 3,190 2,977 2,877 3,002 2,804 2,703 Profit before taxes 3,713 3,785 3,239 3,296 3,371 2,900 Provision for taxes on profit 1,386 1,383 1,090 1,232 1,228 973 Profit after taxes 2,327 2,402 2,149 2,064 2,143 1,927 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 35 74 113 196 228 245 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,362 2,476 2,262 2,260 2,371 2,172 Attributed to non-controlling interests (102) (105) (90) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 2,260 2,371 2,172 2,260 2,371 2,172

















Consolidated and The Bank

2025

2024

2023









NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

22.53

23.63

21.65 Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

22.52

23.63

21.65



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)















Consolidated



2025

2024

2023 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,362 2,476 2,262 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (102) (105) (90) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,260 2,371 2,172 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 281 31 213 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (69) (60) 25 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 212 (29) 238 Related tax effect (86) 9 (81) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 126 (20) 157 Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests 10 3 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 116 (23) 148 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,488 2,456 2,419 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (112) (108) (99) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,376 2,348 2,320 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding

defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)



Consolidated

The Bank

2025

2024 2025

2024 Assets















Cash and deposits with banks 83,776 77,175 83,652 76,194 Securities 38,266 34,396 35,548 31,996 Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase 355 70 355 70 Credit to the public 148,014 131,050 141,342 124,573 Provision for Credit losses (1,640) (1,634) (1,514) (1,533) Credit to the public, net 146,374 129,416 139,828 123,040 Credit to the government 1,607 1,496 880 789 Investment in equity-basis investees 875 842 1,842 1,826 Premises and equipment 871 867 852 847 Intangible assets 404 363 402 360 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,934 2,565 3,934 2,565 Other assets(2) 1,371 1,373 1,285 1,290 Total assets 277,833 248,563 268,578 238,977 Liabilities and Capital







Deposits from the public 238,509 214,755 233,166 207,007 Deposits from banks 1,906 2,508 3,648 4,091 Deposits from the Government 2,032 2,540 2,032 2,540 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 4,107 2,304 4,107 2,304 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 6,791 4,479 2,268 2,218 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 4,336 2,729 4,338 2,732 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,953 5,164 4,405 4,655 Total liabilities 262,634 234,479 253,964 225,547 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,614 13,430 14,614 13,430 Non-controlling interests 585 654 - - Total capital 15,199 14,084 14,614 13,430 Total liabilities and capital 277,833 248,563 268,578 238,977 (1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 210 million and

NIS 177 million (consolidated) and NIS 206 million and NIS 173 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.24 - NIS 1 million

consolidated and the Bank).

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 5 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.24 - NIS 1 million

consolidated and the Bank).



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of January 1, 2023

927

-

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025 Changes during 2023 -















Net profit for the year - - - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - - - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as of December 31, 2023 927 - 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Changes during 2024 -















Net profit for the year - - - - 2,371 2,371 105 2,476 Dividend - - - - (989) (989) (29) (1,018) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - - - (23) - (23) 3 (20) Balance as of December 31, 2024 927 - 927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 Changes during 2025 -















Net profit for the year - - - - 2,260 2,260 102 2,362 Dividend - - - - (1,195) (1,195) (181) (1,376) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions - 3 3 - - 3 - 3 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - - - 116 - 116 10 126 Balance as of December 31, 2025 927 3 930 (62) 13,746 14,614 585 15,199 (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.



