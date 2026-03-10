DJ Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GBBD LN) Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 4.9439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 230000 CODE: GBBD LN ISIN: LU3122198321 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3122198321 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GBBD LN LEI Code: 2138003DKLXQKEUIOG75 Sequence No.: 420637 EQS News ID: 2288864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

