Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Eyematch.ai today announced the launch of its new AI-powered facial recognition search platform, offering individuals and professionals a way to find where a person's face appears across publicly available web images. Combining advanced facial feature analysis with an accessible user experience, Eyematch.ai enables users to gain greater visibility into their digital footprint and potential image reuse.

As online images become more prevalent across websites, blogs, news outlets and social platforms, understanding where personal photos are displayed has become increasingly important for privacy, reputation monitoring, and digital awareness. Eyematch.ai is designed to help individuals, content creators, journalists, investigators, and businesses quickly and responsibly explore face visibility online.

"Traditional image search tools tend to disappoint these days because they look only for exact image copies," said Aneta Grochowska, Director of Eyematch.ai. "With Eyematch.ai, the focus is on analyzing facial features so users can find where a person appears even when photos vary in angle, lighting, or context. This gives people practical insight into how images of them are being shared or used online."

Eyematch.ai's platform includes:

Facial feature-based search , enabling matches across different photos of the same person

, enabling matches across different photos of the same person Results linked to source websites , allowing users to review context and original pages

, allowing users to review context and original pages Simple upload and search interface , with no technical knowledge required

, with no technical knowledge required Privacy-focused design, scanning only publicly accessible content and offering opt-out options

Unlike basic reverse image search tools that rely on exact pixel matches, Eyematch.ai uses AI to understand and compare underlying facial features. This allows it to surface visually similar faces from public online sources, even when the images are edited, cropped, or taken at different times.

"As more people share photos online, many are unaware of how and where their images circulate," added Aneta Grochowska. "Eyematch.ai gives users clarity and control over their online presence without exposing private content or making automated identity statements."

Today's launch coincides with growing awareness about digital privacy and responsible use of facial recognition technology. Eyematch.ai emphasizes ethical practices, transparency, and clear communication around limitations and potential results.

The platform is now live and available to users worldwide. Individuals can run searches with a clear image and review results in seconds, with subscription options for expanded use and monitoring.

For more information or to try Eyematch.ai, visit https://eyematch.ai.

About Eyematch.ai

Eyematch.ai is an AI-driven facial recognition search platform that helps users find where a person's face appears across publicly available web images. By focusing on facial feature analysis, Eyematch.ai provides deeper insights than traditional reverse image search tools, supporting privacy awareness, reputation management, and online research for a wide range of users.

