Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intent to apply for a listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). This strategic initiative is part of Andean's plan to broaden its investor base, increase liquidity, and enhance its visibility among North American institutional investors.

The Company has commenced the initial regulatory and administrative steps required for listing, including engaging relevant advisors, preparing the NYSE application materials, and reviewing its corporate structure and governance status to meet U.S. market listing standards. Subject to completion of these steps and approval by the NYSE, Andean expects to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol to be announced prior to listing, while continuing to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "APM".

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO stated: "Listing on the New York Stock Exchange marks a transformative milestone in Andean's growth journey and reflects the meaningful progress we have made in advancing our business and positioning the company for the long-term. A U.S. listing opens the door to the world's deepest and most dynamic capital markets, elevates our profile among leading institutional investors and research analysts, and positions Andean alongside its North American precious metals peers. With enhanced market visibility and access to a broader global investor base, we are well positioned to accelerate the execution of our long-term growth strategy and create sustained value for our shareholders."

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Company's intention to apply for a listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the anticipated timing of such listing, the completion of the listing process, the receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the NYSE, the ticker symbol under which the Company's common shares may trade on the NYSE, and the anticipated benefits of a U.S. listing, including increased liquidity, enhanced market visibility and access to a broader investor base. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to satisfy the listing requirements of the NYSE, the timely preparation and submission of required application materials, the receipt of necessary regulatory and exchange approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not meet the listing requirements of the NYSE, that the listing application may not be approved or may be delayed, that the anticipated benefits of a listing on the NYSE may not be realized, and other factors contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

