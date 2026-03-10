Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) (www.vortexmetals.ca) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Craig W. Beasley, a globally recognized expert in geophysics and natural-resource exploration, as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Beasley is the founder of Wave Geophysics, L.L.C., where since 1998 he has provided advanced geophysical, geological, and geochemical expertise to clients worldwide. His earlier career includes senior geophysical roles at BHP Minerals and the University of Utah Research Institute, where he contributed to the development of advanced 2-D and 3-D geophysical algorithms. Previously, Dr. Beasley served as a founding member, Executive Vice President of Exploration, and Chief Science Officer at NEOS GeoSolutions.

Dr. Beasley brings more than three decades of leadership, innovation, and hands-on technical expertise across mining, oil and gas, geothermal, and groundwater sectors. He is "a globally recognized technical expert in data processing, interpretation, integration, Earth modeling and data analytics." Dr. Beasley is widely respected for his ability to lead multidisciplinary teams and integrate diverse datasets into actionable exploration insights.

The Company believes that his appointment further strengthens Vortex Metal's strong technical capabilities as the Company advances its exploration portfolio. His ability to acquire, compile, process, model and interpret regional and project datasets to generate exploration concepts and targets using all available data will be crucial to company's success as it embarks on phase II exploration program at its Illapel Copper project in Chile.

"Dr. Beasley's depth of experience, technical vision, and global perspective make him an exceptional addition to our advisory team," said Vikas Ranjan, Co-Founder and Director of, Vortex Metals. "His expertise in integrated geophysical interpretation and exploration strategy will directly support our mission to unlock value across our copper-gold assets."

Dr. Beasley added, "I look forward to contributing to Vortex Metals' exploration initiatives and applying integrated, data-driven approaches to help advance their projects."

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted Dr. Beasley 200,000 stock options under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan").

Each Option is exercisable into one (1) Common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest quarterly in equal tranches over a 12-month period from the date of grant, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the Plan, the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

