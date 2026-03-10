Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: Bunker Hill Announces Changes to Its Finance Team as Part of Concentrating Its Executive Leadership Team Within the USA

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL), on track to restart operations in the first half of 2026, announces its intention to hire a US-based Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to concentrate its executive team within the USA, ensuring optimal alignment with its US-focused corporate strategy.

Gerbrand Van Heerden has resigned from his position as CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective March 10, to return home to Southern Africa and pursue mining opportunities there. He has been replaced by Bradley Barnett, a US Citizen, as Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. At the same time, the Company is starting a formal search to retain a US-based CFO. The Company also announces the promotion of Mark McBride to Vice President, Finance ("VP Finance"), effective immediately.

"Gerbrand has done a superb job at Bunker Hill, helping to strengthen our balance sheet, building robust financial systems capable of supporting our transition into an operating mining company and ensuring the restart of operations in the first half of 2026. As the Company seeks to have its team located in the USA, it became clear that a transition was the best path for both Gerbrand and the Company and we wish him well in his next endeavors," says Richard Williams, Executive Chairman.

"We welcome back Bradley Barnett as Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary. Respected as one of the founding members of the new, ex-Barrick management team that took up the Bunker Hill turnaround challenge in 2020. As a seasoned, hard-charging executive, well known to our team and completely familiar with the realities of US commercial, government, and capital markets, he is very well placed to support our ramp-up to commercial production, positive cash flow, and growth thereafter. I also wish to take this opportunity to congratulate the tenacious and diligent Mark McBride on his well-deserved promotion to VP Finance publicly."

Mr. Barnett brings more than 30 years of international business experience, including over 15 years in the global mining sector with leadership roles spanning finance, operations, sustainability, and project development across North America, South America, Africa and Asia. He previously served as Vice President of Sustainability at Bunker Hill Mining, where he played a key role in establishing the Company's landmark relationship with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, which contributed to the restructuring of historical environmental liability terms, unlocking the restart opportunity.

Mr. Barnett has held senior leadership positions across the mining industry, including CEO, CFO, and Managing Director roles, and previously served as a Managing Director at Barrick Gold, responsible for creating value from its large portfolio of closed mine sites. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Afghan Gold & Minerals Corp. and Central Asian Resources, US-Afghan joint ventures that helped restart the mining industry in Afghanistan at a very challenging time for that country.

Mr. Barnett holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Riverside. He will be included as a candidate in the search process to secure a long-term, US-based CFO for Bunker Hill.

LIFE OFFERING CLOSING CLARIFICATION

Further to the Company's press releases dated March 5, 2026, and March 6, 2026, the Company wishes to clarify certain matters in connection with the Company's recently completed LIFE offering (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company issued an aggregate of 159,735,000 LIFE units (on a pre-consolidated basis) in connection with the Company's recently completed LIFE offering consisting of (i) 150,808,332 LIFE Units issued under the brokered portion of the LIFE Offering (the "Brokered Offering"), and (ii) 8,926,668 LIFE Units issued under the non-brokered portion of the LIFE Offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering", and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering").

Each LIFE Unit consists of one share of common stock of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Following the reverse stock split, effective as March 6, 2026, each 35 Warrants entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a post-consolidated exercise price of $10.50 for a period of 36 months from issuance.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company issued 8,773,833 compensation options (the "Compensation Options") (on a pre-consolidated basis) to the Agents (as described in the March 5, 2026, press release) and 265,667 Compensation Options to ZED Financial Partners. Each 35 Compensation Options entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a post-consolidated exercise price of $6.30 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Under the Offering and on a post-consolidated basis, the Company may issue up to 4,563,857 Common Shares, up to an additional 2,281,928 Common Shares upon exercise of the Warrants, and up to 258,272 Common Shares upon exercise of the Compensation Options, subject to rounding.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in Northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district (the "Bunker Hill Mine"). This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich property. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value by restarting profitable and sustainable mining operations in H1 2026, ramping up to commercial production thereafter and reinvesting its operating cash flow in ways that expand both the quantity and quality of the mine's Resources and Reserves. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or on the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

