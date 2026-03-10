Anzeige
10.03.2026 11:54 Uhr
Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

Stack BTC Plc (STAK)

Bitcoin Purchase

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has purchased 5 Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury strategy.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

  • Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 5 BTC
  • Purchase Price: £51,580 per Bitcoin (Approx. US$69,034 per Bitcoin)
  • Total Number of Bitcoin Held: 26 BTC

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

mail@vsacapital.com

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

+44 (0) 774 7788 221

stackbtc@yellowjerseypr.com


