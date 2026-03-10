Coreworks AI SuperAnalyst Automatically Produces Traceable, Finalized Reports and Decks

Announcing $5 Million Investment from Together Fund, the Team from UNBXD Eliminates the Manual Work of Building Reports and Presentations from Multi-System Data

Early Availability Opens

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Coreworks AI announces the early waitlist for its AI SuperAnalyst, a new set of autonomous agents that transform business data into complete finished presentations and reports with fully traceable numbers in minutes.

Today Coreworks is also announcing a $5 million seed round, led by the Together Fund. The company was founded by Prashant Kumar and Pavan Sondur, the founding team behind UNBXD, which achieved a $100 million exit. UNBXD is a category leader in search for e-commerce sites and powers almost 5% of United States e-commerce search traffic.

Coreworks' AI SuperAnalyst connects to ERP systems, CRM platforms, financial models, and spreadsheets. It semantically understands the data and generates complete deliverables for spreadsheet models, written analysis, and slide presentations - directly from source data. Coreworks has a canvas for producing presentations and reports complete with tables and charts to ensure that every report matches a company's style and template. An Excel sheet links back to the source data - all in one place.

Demo video of a Coreworks Board Deck

"AI copilots are good at producing a first draft," said Prashant Kumar, Cofounder and CTO at Coreworks AI. "But businesses don't present drafts to their boards. They present finished deliverables they can stand behind. Coreworks is designed to close that gap, going from prompt to trusted outcome and doing it in minutes."

If an executive asks a question during a meeting, Coreworks enables the team to pinpoint exactly what system is being referenced with a direct backlink to verify and trace every number. The accuracy of each number can be verified with interlinked formulas. In addition, while most systems require teams to manually update the output when the underlying data changes, Coreworks regenerates automatically.

Coreworks is designed with enterprise-grade security from the start with SOC 2 readiness, including end-to-end encryption and strict data protections, ensuring customer data is never used to train AI models.

Pavan Sondur, co-founder and CEO said the team recognized the need for the solution while building UNBXD and working with more than 300 enterprises: "We experienced this first hand; while the data existed, our customers were spending hours manually assembling data, fixing spreadsheets, and building presentations and reports. There had to be a better way. Coreworks is like having a top 1% McKinsey analyst on your team. All you need to do is approve and move forward."

Coreworks AI use cases include:

Quarterly board decks (financial performance and revenue data, cash runway, and key business metrics such as customer metrics, forecasts and operating KPI)

Quarterly business review decks (cross-functional performance reports combining finance, sales, and product metrics)

Financial performance reports (targets versus actuals, budget versus actuals, and other FP&A reporting generated directly from source data)

Financial and compliance reports (10Ks and 10Qs)

Sales, marketing and operational analysis and reports (company-wide metrics and dashboards summarizing performance across teams)

Sales proposals and customer review decks (data-driven proposals and account review presentations built from CRM and usage data)

The system improves over time as it learns a team's workflows.

Manav Garg, founder and managing partner at Together Fund, said: "The Coreworks team is extraordinary, with their previous success at scaling enterprise software. With this solution, they are developing a system that creates a complete, accurate, secure and trusted report that hits at all the pain points sales, executives and finance teams know all too well."

Coreworks has a launch waitlist, and companies are encouraged to apply for early inclusion. To learn more and apply to be a Coreworks beta user, visit: coreworks.ai/join-waitlist

Images: LINK

About Coreworks

Coreworks is building AI SuperAnalyst agents that autonomously transform raw business data into finished, fully traceable reports and presentations. Designed for finance leaders, operators, and revenue teams, Coreworks delivers accurate, board-ready outputs in minutes. The company is backed by Together Fund and was founded by the team behind UNBXD. For more information, visit coreworks.ai.

