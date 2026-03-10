St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, today announced its new strategic partnership with Latitude Software. Latitude is a premier accounts receivable management (ARM) software provider owned by TEC Services Group. This collaboration establishes TCN as the preferred contact center software platform for Latitude users. Furthermore, it provides a seamless, high-performance integration that optimizes recovery rates and improves regulatory compliance. The new collaboration will deliver even more enhanced integrated communications for the ARM Industry.

A Technical Foundation for Interoperability

The two organizations have solidified a technical foundation that streamlines the user experience. Central to this partnership is the use of a complete and seamless integration. The same robust architecture built by TCN has set a new standard for interoperability. By leveraging this shared API framework, Latitude users can access TCN's advanced communication tools and reporting within Operator. All of this with unprecedented speed and data integrity across both Classic and Liquid versions of Latitude software.

"The decision to name TCN as our preferred contact center partner was driven by their proven track record of innovation and reliability within the ARM space," said Jon Daane, vice president of sales and marketing at TEC Services Group. "By utilizing TCN's Sati API, we are ensuring that our clients have access to a sophisticated, deeply integrated solution that eliminates the friction often found between customer relationship management software (CRM) and dialer platforms. We are excited to see our clients leverage these tools to drive greater efficiency."

Streamlining Workflows for Highly Regulated Markets

This partnership offers Latitude clients a world-class, dedicated contact center software platform built specifically for highly regulated markets. Key benefits of the integration include an expanded feature set with access to an integrated data ecosystem that allows real-time results to be posted directly to call records.

Users also have access to a robust compliance suite that unifies all communication channels under a single set of rules, complementing the existing Latitude compliance tools.

Unified Reporting and Compliance at Scale

All of these products are available on a single platform that includes a unified reporting hub and integrated Business Intelligence. The hub provides actionable insights into agent and system performance. With this consolidation of native contact center tools and seamlessly integrated partners, contact centers no longer need multiple systems or providers to improve operational efficiency. Plus, TCN's dedicated support teams back all of these tools.

"We are excited to deepen and expand our support of the Latitude community," said Byce Payne, vice president of business development at TCN. "Our goal has always been to provide the most flexible and compliant communication tools in the industry. By aligning more closely with Latitude and utilizing our specialized API software, we are making it easier than ever for agencies to automate their workflows and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements."

Clients and industry professionals will have the opportunity to see the results of this partnership firsthand. Latitude is scheduled to present a "Deep Dive" session at the C3 2026 conference. They will showcase the integration across both versions of the Latitude software. The presentation will highlight real-time data synchronization, compliance safeguards and agent productivity enhancements. Registration for C3 2026 is now open to all Latitude users.

