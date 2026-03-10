The Chinese manufacturer has launched a fire-resistant version of its Hi-MO X10 module for distributed PV applications, featuring back-contact technology and up to 24.8% efficiency. The company says the module adds enhanced fire-safety design to address rooftop PV risks such as hot spots and DC arcing.Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi launched a fire-resistant version of its Hi-MO X10 module on March 9 at the 19th China International Solar Utilization Conference and Exhibition (SUCE). According to the company, the module is based on LONGi's Hi-MO X10 platform, which uses its second-generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...