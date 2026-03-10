Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum"), a pioneer of software infrastructure for quantum applications, has recently achieved a number of important milestones as it seeks to complete its proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. ("dMY") (OTC: "DMYY", "DMYYU" and "DMYYW").

"Horizon has made great progress in recent months in strengthening our operations and governance and further advancing our mission to build software infrastructure for the quantum industry," said Horizon Quantum Founder and CEO Dr. Joe Fitzsimons. "We are excited to be nearing the completion of our business combination with dMY and believe these recent developments will position Horizon for success as a publicly-traded company."

Recent Business Highlights

Horizon has achieved significant milestones as it prepares to complete the Business Combination:

Oversubscribed PIPE financing with strategic investors: More than doubled original PIPE target of $50mn, with lead investors including (a) IonQ, one of the world's leading quantum computing companies; (b) a Fortune 50 technology company; and (c) several leading institutional investors. The larger PIPE is expected to enable the acceleration of investments in research and development, the strengthening of Horizon Quantum's hardware testbed, and further advances of Triple Alpha, Horizon Quantum's web-based integrated development environment (IDE) for writing complex quantum software.

Announces expected world-class appointments to the board of directors of Horizon Quantum Holdings Ltd. ("Horizon"), which will become the holding company of Horizon Quantum

Danielle Lambert , the former VP of Human Resources at Apple, who helped build out key teams including iPod, iPhone, iPad and Apple Retail Stores. She later played a pivotal role in the founding of Nest Labs Inc., as an investor and advisor through the company's rapid growth and acquisition by Alphabet Inc.

Peter Oey , the Chief Financial Officer of Grab, a prominent Southeast Asia superapp. He previously served as CFO of LegalZoom.com Inc. prior to its IPO and as CFO of MyLife.com Inc. Earlier in his career he held several finance leadership roles at Activision Blizzard Inc.

Jill Turner , the Chief Human Resources Officer of Broadcom, has more than 20 years of experience in global human resources leadership roles in Fortune 500 technology companies. She previously held executive positions at Honeywell International Inc. and Lumen Technologies Inc. (formerly CenturyLink Inc.).

Harry You, the Chairman of dMY, is also a member of Broadcom's board. Previously, he was Lead Independent Director of IonQ Inc. He is also an experienced public company officer, having held CFO roles at Accenture plc and Oracle Corporation and an EVP role at EMC Corporation, among others.

Industry-first hardware integration testbed : Became the first quantum software company to own and operate a quantum computer, completing assembly and integration of a fully operational system at its Singapore headquarters, providing Horizon with a testbed system over which it has full control of both the hardware and software stack.

Strategic fault-tolerant computing collaboration: Announced a strategic collaboration with Alice Bob, a leading developer of fault-tolerant quantum computers, to integrate their cat qubit emulators with Triple Alpha. It is expected that this collaboration will position Horizon Quantum's Triple Alpha as one of the first platforms to deploy applications to quantum processing units capable of executing quantum error correction tasks, potentially accelerating the path to scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Object-oriented quantum programming: Launched Beryllium, a hardware-agnostic, object-oriented programming language that is designed to enable more efficient development of sophisticated quantum applications and allow for a greater level of abstraction. Beryllium complements Triple Alpha's existing Helium and Hydrogen languages, seeking to provide a comprehensive software stack that bridges classical programming and quantum-accelerated implementation, with advanced capabilities including pulse-level control and direct execution on quantum hardware control systems.

"We have been impressed by the tremendous progress Horizon has made on its strategic priorities and in bringing together a world-class team to execute on its mission to unlock the full potential of quantum computers," said Harry You, Chairman of dMY. "We remain optimistic on the future for Horizon and believe it is well positioned to generate meaningful value for shareholders."

Important Upcoming Dates:

dMY Squared will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on March 17, 2026, to vote on proposals related to the Business Combination. Subject to the approval of dMY's stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2026.

Horizon will host a live X Spaces conversation today, Tuesday, March 10th at 1:30 ET, featuring Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, Founder and CEO of Horizon, and Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ, Inc. They will discuss IonQ's investment in Horizon and the company's role in the evolving quantum computing ecosystem follow @horizon_quantum and tap 'Set Reminder' to join.

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum's mission is to unlock broad quantum advantage by building software infrastructure that empowers developers to use quantum computing to solve the world's toughest computational problems. Founded in 2018 by Dr Joe Fitzsimons, a leading researcher and former professor with more than two decades of experience in quantum computing, the company seeks to bridge the gap between today's quantum hardware and tomorrow's applications through the creation of advanced software development tools. Its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, enables developers to write sophisticated, hardware-agnostic quantum programs at multiple levels of abstraction. Learn more at www.horizonquantum.com.

About dMY

dMY is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

