Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Launches VENUS B -- The World's Thinnest Plug-in ESS -- Redefining the Future of Plug-in Energy

AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a global innovator in energy storage solutions, announces the launch of VENUS B, theworld's thinnest plug-in energy storage system (ESS), at a special event in Amsterdam. The launch coincides with MARSTEK's participation in Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, taking place from March 10 to 12, where the company will showcase its latest innovations at Booth H9.

MARSTEK Launches New Product VENUS B

Introducing VENUS B: Ultra-Thin Plug-in ESS for Modern Homes

Designed for contemporary homes and compact living spaces, VENUS B features an ultra-slim 8.6cm profile and lightweight 20kg wall-mounted design, delivering powerful energy storage while maximizing space efficiency. Equipped with a 1.5kW bidirectional inverter, 800W / 1.5kW on-grid output, and 2kWh capacity, the system provides reliable energy support for everyday household needs.

VENUS B offers true plug-and-play installation, enabling users to begin storing and using energy within seconds. With 15ms EPS backup switching, the system ensures stable power during outages. While AI-powered energy optimization and app-based monitoring allow users to manage energy usage more intelligently, it can save up to €533 per year - approximately €1.46 per day.

MARSTEK Energy Management Systems: Smarter Energy, Simplified

At the launch, MARSTEK will also introduce its Energy Management Systems (EMS), powered by the User-Friendly MARSTEK App. Key features include:

  • AI-Driven Energy Optimization for maximum efficiency and cost savings
  • VPP (Virtual Power Plant) Functionality, enabling households to participate in distributed energy networks
  • Seamless Ecosystem Integration, integrating easily with smart home platforms for automated, multi-scene energy management

Experience MARSTEK at Solar Solutions Amsterdam

At Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, MARSTEK will showcase VENUS B alongside its broader energy storage portfolio. Visitors to Booth H9 will also discover residential ESS solutions, including MARS I PLUS and VENUS G, as well as popular balcony energy storage systems such as VENUS A, VENUS D, and VENUS E Gen 3.0.

Visit MARSTEK at Booth H9 to explore how VENUS B is redefining home energy storage with ultra-thin design, plug-in simplicity, and smart energy management.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global innovator in energy storage, integrating R&D and manufacturing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Its portfolio spans residential and balcony ESS, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930026/MARSTEK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marstek-launches-venus-b--the-worlds-thinnest-plug-in-ess--redefining-the-future-of-plug-in-energy-302708908.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.