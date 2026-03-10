Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910981 | ISIN: SG1F60858221 | Ticker-Symbol: SJX
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 09:30
7,012 Euro
-2,53 % -0,182
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0907,28812:58
7,0027,20212:58
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ST Engineering iDirect Partners with Q-KON to Democratize Connectivity across Africa with Intuition Unbound

Intuition Unbound lowers barriers to entry while accelerating adoption of next-generation satellite innovation

HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced a strategic partnership with Q-KON, a premier African satellite engineering and service provider, to launch Intuition Unbound across Africa. This collaboration will significantly lower barriers to entry for Q-KON and its customers, enabling businesses and organizations of all sizes to access premium satellite ground technology while accelerating time to market.

Under the agreement, Q-KON will provide satellite capacity and teleport facilities in South Africa, while ST Engineering iDirect will deliver Intuition Unbound's flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity.

Q-KON will provide satellite capacity and teleport facilities in South Africa, while ST Engineering iDirect will deliver Intuition Unbound's flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity. This model will foster a more competitive market landscape and establish a strong foundation for new service providers and enterprises to join the ecosystem and build differentiated value-added services.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our customers and maps a way forward to deliver sustainable, competitive GEO satellite services," said Dr. Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON. "Intuition Unbound enables us to deliver secure, flexible, and scalable solutions aligned with the evolving satcom landscape and the ever-increasing demands of the African market. It strengthens our ability to leverage the inherent advantages of global GEO platforms, helping businesses grow and deliver value in an increasingly connected world.

Intuition Unbound leverages scalable infrastructure, advanced Virtual Network Operator (VNO) capabilities, and global bandwidth management technologies to redefine how connectivity is accessed and delivered. Built on an as-a-Service model, Intuition Unbound delivers flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity without the heavy upfront capex commitments traditionally required. Through the partnership with Q-KON, ST Engineering iDirect will provide predictable and transparent pricing and deliver SLA-backed performance with enterprise-grade compliance and security.

"Intuition Unbound is more than a service model - it is a catalyst for industry transformation," said Brian Jakins, SVP Global Sales at ST Engineering iDirect. "By making advanced satellite technology accessible to smaller providers and emerging-market customers, we are unlocking innovation and growth where connectivity is essential. Our partnership with Q-KON represents a major step toward making premium satellite ground networks accessible to all."

Together with Q-KON, ST Engineering iDirect is expected to commence deployment of Intuition Unbound across Africa by mid-2026. ST Engineering iDirect plans to expand Intuition Unbound into additional regions globally, extending the benefits of flexible, scalable, and secured satellite ground connectivity worldwide.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

ST Engineering iDirect

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929530/ST_Engineering_iDirect.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799519/ST_Engineering_iDirect_PR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-partners-with-q-kon-to-democratize-connectivity-across-africa-with-intuition-unbound-302708944.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.