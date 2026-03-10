Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 12:10 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. launches its 'Beyond Lab' Open Innovation platform in collaboration with I3P

Turin, 10th March 2026. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has launched Beyond Lab, its new Open Innovation platform designed and implemented in collaboration with I3P, the Innovative Companies Incubator of Politecnico di Torino. The aim of the project is to connect startups, innovators and partners with Iveco Group to unlock breakthrough technologies and transform bold ideas into real-world solutions for the transport industry.

With the launch of Beyond Lab, the Group is moving towards a more systematic Open Innovation model, embedding startup-driven innovation into core R&D processes and building on its established venture-client approach. Through a structured process of scouting, co-development and experimentation, Beyond Lab will identify promising solutions from around the world that can be translated into tangible value for customers, improving the quality, sustainability and performance of the Group's products and services.

The first call for startups is already online under the thematic challenge "Innovative materials & design approaches for sustainable mobility". Beyond Lab is looking for startups that offer innovative solutions in materials innovation, design (including software and AI-driven tools), advanced manufacturing technologies, and new business models that can be applied to the industrial brands of Iveco Group.

Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Iveco Group, said: "We are thrilled to support the development of startup ecosystems, fostering the disruptive ideas that will redefine the future of sustainable mobility. Collaborating with I3P on Beyond Lab will accelerate the way we approach Open Innovation, building a structured platform for breakthrough technology and industrial-grade innovation."

Giuseppe Scellato, President of I3P, commented: "We are honoured to launch an ambitious, long-term open innovation project in collaboration with Iveco Group. The new Beyond Lab platform will become a reference point for those who have valuable ideas and those who can turn these into reality. I3P is ready to catalyse this process with its more than 25 years of experience in supporting both startups in their growth and major companies in their evolution towards the future."

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
Michelle Samson, Tel: +39 366 6542877
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20260310_PR_Iveco_Group_launches_Beyond_Lab_with_I3P

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
