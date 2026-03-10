Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), is pleased to announce that management will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer of INEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the Company's expanding market opportunities, commercial progress and growth strategy. Conference attendees are encouraged to request meetings with management through their Roth representatives or via the online conference portal.

In addition, the INEO Welcoming System has been selected for on-site deployment at the conference, providing INEO with the opportunity to demonstrate its patented retail entrance platform to Roth's partners and clients in a live environment. INEO's systems will be placed throughout the venue and will deliver promotional and brand-building content during the event, highlighting the Company's unique combination of loss prevention, retail media and real-time analytics capabilities.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Future-Oriented Financial Information

To the extent any forward-looking statements in this press release may constitute future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential financial performance of INEO and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for and should not be used for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out below under "Forward-Looking Statements".

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287907

Source: INEO Tech Corp.